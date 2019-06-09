Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

India vs Australia: Twitteratti Spot Perfect Photo in Background of Rohit Sharma's Dropped Catch

Rohit Sharma was dropped by Nathan Coulter-Nile in just the second over of the India-Australia clash, as fans found an unique angle to the moment.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 9, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
India vs Australia: Twitteratti Spot Perfect Photo in Background of Rohit Sharma's Dropped Catch
Nathan Coulter-Nile dropped Rohit Sharma in just the second over (Twitter Photo)
Loading...

London: India and Australia met for the ninth time this year as the two teams locked horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match on Sunday at the Oval in London on Sunday.

As the two premier sides faced-off, Rohit was dropped by Nathan Coulter-Nile at mid-wicket in just the second over of the match. Mitchell Starc ran in an bowled a good length ball as the Indian opener played the delivery uppishly through mid-wicket.

With the ball in the air, a billion Indian fans held their breath but sighed in relief as Coulter-Nile managed to only palm it over the in-field.

Fans on social media caught an interesting angle of the incident, as Coulter-Nile was pictured in the air trying to catch the ball, with a boundary sign reading Emirates advertisement 'Fly Better'.

Here are a few examples:

In India's last game in the Cricket World Cup, when they beat South Africa by 6 wickets, luck had been on India's side. There were quite a few dropped chances as the Indian batsmen made merry on a rather tepid pitch and a toothless Proteas bowling attack.

On Sunday, India will not mind luck being on their side as they look to make it two wins in two in the quadrennial tournament. As a mater of fact, Team India are split 4-4 against Australia, but the Aussies have won the last three matches - their longest winning run against India in three years.

In World Cups, Australia leads this match-up 8-3, winning the last encounter in the 2015 semifinals en route to the title.

Australia are also on a 10-match winning streak in one-day internationals, their longest in nine years. The run includes opening wins here against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

Loading...
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

