Indian women’s hockey team claimed a significant win over Australia to enter the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will play for a medal for the first time since the event’s inception and there was no stopping social. India had lost to Australia 1-6 at The Rio Olympics.

India took the lead in the second quarter in the 22nd minute when Gurjit Kaur’s drag flick found the back of the Australian net. India continued to defend and stove off an array of Australian attacks for the remainder of the game. India pressed forward and got a few chances to double the score, while Australia where lacklustre failing to convert three Penalty Corners. India’s Savita had a brilliant match in front of the goal.

Here’s how social media reacted to the significant win

Exemplary!I bow in reverence to your outstanding performance on field ~ India Women’s Hockey team. 🏑🇮🇳 Some victories are so special and watching you play today was a delight of a lifetime. Heartiest congratulations 🎉 #Hockey #teamindia #Cheer4India @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/zR3fvMgoUa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 2, 2021

India beat Australia 1-0 to reach semis in the women’s hockey at Tokyo. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. So proud of our ladies!! 🇮🇳🏑— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

i know they made a really fantastic movie about an indian women’s hockey team winning a world cup. it wasn’t a patch on this. WHAT. A. MOMENT#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 2, 2021

#TeamIndia Women qualified into #Hockey #Olympics after 36 long years in 2016 and 5 years later they have qualified into Semi-Final of the #Tokyo2020 - One of the greatest moments in Indian sports history. pic.twitter.com/A87PTuBOWZ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2021

No words to describe!!Well done @TheHockeyIndiaThis one is one of the finest moments in women hockey team.#IndiaKaGame #Hockey #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xZC6YQVsuG— Nalini Kanta Nayak (@NaliniKNayak) August 2, 2021

India had finished their Pool A league proceedings in fourth place with six points, riding on back-to-back wins over Ireland and South Africa while Australia had topped their group remaining unbeaten through the group stages.

Indian women hockey team’s best finish at the Olympics was in Moscow back in 1980 when they ended up at the fourth position among six teams.

In 1980 Moscow Games, women’s hockey made its debut at the Games where only six teams participated out of which India finished fourth.

In Moscow, the women’s tournament was played in a pure round-robin format with no classification or eliminations matches.

