India vs Australia Women Hockey: 'Mother of All Upsets' - Twitter Blows Up as Rani Rampal and Co Make History
India vs Australia Women Hockey: 'Mother of All Upsets' - Twitter Blows Up as Rani Rampal and Co Make History

India took the lead in the second quarter in the 22nd minute when Gurjit Kaur's drag flick found the back of the Australian net.

India took the lead in the second quarter in the 22nd minute when Gurjit Kaur's drag flick found the back of the Australian net.

Indian women's hockey team claimed a significant win over Australia to enter the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will play for a medal for the first time since the event's inception.

Indian women’s hockey team claimed a significant win over Australia to enter the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will play for a medal for the first time since the event’s inception and there was no stopping social. India had lost to Australia 1-6 at The Rio Olympics.

India took the lead in the second quarter in the 22nd minute when Gurjit Kaur’s drag flick found the back of the Australian net. India continued to defend and stove off an array of Australian attacks for the remainder of the game. India pressed forward and got a few chances to double the score, while Australia where lacklustre failing to convert three Penalty Corners. India’s Savita had a brilliant match in front of the goal.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – DAY 10 LIVE BLOG | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Here’s how social media reacted to the significant win

India had finished their Pool A league proceedings in fourth place with six points, riding on back-to-back wins over Ireland and South Africa while Australia had topped their group remaining unbeaten through the group stages.

Indian women hockey team’s best finish at the Olympics was in Moscow back in 1980 when they ended up at the fourth position among six teams.

In 1980 Moscow Games, women’s hockey made its debut at the Games where only six teams participated out of which India finished fourth.

In Moscow, the women’s tournament was played in a pure round-robin format with no classification or eliminations matches.

first published:August 02, 2021, 10:12 IST