India vs Belgium Hockey Semi-Final Match Date and India Time in Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live Streaming and When and Where to watch: The India vs Belgium Tokyo Olympics Semi-Final is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3. The match between the two sides will start at 7 AM IST at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan. The Indian side booked their spot in the semi-final after defeating Great Britain by 3-1. Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh scored a goal each in the match. Belgium, on the other hand, managed a 3-1 victory against Spain to enter the semi-final. Belgium is currently the world champion and world No.1.

The last time the Indian Men’s Hockey team managed to reach the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972. In the match during the Munich Games, the Indian side had lost to Pakistan by 0-2.

Here is a look at all that you need to know before the Belgium vs India match on August 3:

India Squad: Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, P.R. Sreejesh; Manpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Belgium squad: Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Arthur De Sloover, Antoine Kina, Loick Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Augustin Meurmans, Alexander Hendrickx, Thomas Briels, Félix Veronique B., Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Tom Boom

What time is the Tokyo Olympics Belgium vs India match?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 3 at 7:00 AM IST at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

What TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics Belgium vs India match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The match can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics Belgium vs India fixture?

All matches of the Tokyo Olympics can be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

