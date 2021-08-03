CHANGE LANGUAGE
India vs Belgium Hockey Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Semi-Final: India Down 0-1 Early
India vs Belgium Hockey Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Semi-Final: India Down 0-1 Early

India vs Belgium Live Score, Hockey Semi-Final, Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian men’s hockey team will be looking to bring glory back to the sport in the country when they take on world champions Belgium in their Tokyo Olympics semi-final encounter

News18.com | August 03, 2021, 07:04 IST
India's Harmanpreet Singh looks to pass during a men's field hockey match

India vs Belgium Live Score, Hockey Semi-Final Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian men’s hockey team will be looking to bring glory back to the sport in the country when they take on world champions Belgium in their Tokyo Olympics semi-final encounter on Tuesday. The men’s hockey team made the semi-finals at the Games after a gap of 49 years and now, they will be looking to confirm a medal for themselves even though they are going to have it very tough against the Belgians.

Ever since India had a crushing 7-1 loss to Australia in their second Pool A match, the men’s hockey team has gone on a roll and has produced solid, sturdy and delightful performances. Belgium, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the competition, having drawn one game against India’s quarter-final opponents Great Britain.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Aug 03, 2021 07:04 (IST)

India vs Belgium Tokyo 2020 Live: 

GOAL! Not the start India were hoping for... own a goal from the first attack as well as the first penalty corner. 

Aug 03, 2021 07:02 (IST)

India vs Belgium Hockey match Live:

PUSHBACK! And we are off. Belgium attacking from the right to left for the first two quarters. India will hope to cause an upset books final spot.

Aug 03, 2021 06:58 (IST)

India vs Belgium Hockey Live: The teams stand for the national anthems. The Indian National Anthem rings out at the Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch. 

Aug 03, 2021 06:43 (IST)

India vs Belgium semi-final Live Score: India's road to the semi-final 

 

* India beat New Zealand 3-2; Goalscorers - Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

* India lost 1-7 to Australia; Goalscorer - Dilpreet Singh

* India beat Spain 3-0; Goalscorers - Simranjeet Singh, Rupinder (two goals)

* India beat Argentina 3-1; Goalscorers - Varun Kumar, Vivek Prasad, Harmanpreet

* India beat Japan 5-3; Goalscorers - Harmanpreet, Gurjant (2), Shamsher, Nilakanta

Quarter-final: India beat Great Britain 3-1; Goalscorers - Dilpreet, Gurjant, Hardik

Aug 03, 2021 06:43 (IST)

India vs Belgium semi-final Live Score: Belgium's road to the semi-finals 

* Belgium beat Netherlands 3-1; Goalscorers - Alexander Hendricxx

* Belgium beat Germany 3-1; Goalscorers - Hendricxx, Charlier

* Belgium beat South Africa 9-4; Goalscorers - Charlier, Hendricxx, Gougnard, Dohmen JJDM, van Doren, Briels

* Belgium beat Canada 9-1; Goalscorers - van Aubel, Boon, Gougnard, Hendricxx, Denayer, Dockier

* Belgium drew 2-2 with Great Britain; Goalscorers - Briels, Boon

Quarter-final: Belgium beat Spain 3-1; Goalscorers - Hendricxx, Boon

Aug 03, 2021 06:23 (IST)

INDIA VS BELGIUM HEAD-TO-HEAD: Even though Belgium are the favourites going into the match, India have actually got a better record against Belgians in their last five encounters. India have defeated Belgium four time in their last five matches, including thrashing them 5-1. However, the last time the two sides met at the Olympics, Belgium won 3-1.

Aug 03, 2021 05:58 (IST)

India vs Belgium live score: Ever since India had a crushing 7-1 loss to Australia in their second Pool A match, the men’s hockey team has gone on a roll and has produced solid, sturdy and delightful performances. Belgium, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the competition, having drawn one game against India’s quarter-final opponents Great Britain.

Aug 03, 2021 05:57 (IST)

Indian men’s hockey team will be looking to bring glory back to the sport in the country when they take on world champions Belgium in their Tokyo Olympics semi-final encounter on Tuesday. The men’s hockey team made the semi-finals at the Games after a gap of 49 years and now, they will be looking to confirm a medal for themselves even though they are going to have it very tough against the Belgians.

Aug 03, 2021 05:57 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs Belgium semi-final fixture in men's hockey. The match starts 7:00 AM IST. India have made it to the top 4 for the first time in 41 years and are up against World champions Belgium. ,  

India vs Belgium Hockey Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Semi-Final: India Down 0-1 Early
India's Harmanpreet Singh looks to pass during a men's field hockey match (AP Photo)

KEY PLAYERS

INDIA

Manpreet Singh – Manpreet Singh is India’s captain and has been in the role since 2017. His leadership has led this team to playing far more cohesive hockey and he is an extremely important thread in the middle of the park.

Rupinder Pal Singh – Rupinder is back in the hockey team after being sidelined due to performance for some time. But when he is back in the team, he has shown great character and skill development to only making the team better. In the Olympics so far, he has scored three goals.

Harmanpreet Singh – Both Harmanpreet and Rupinder are defenders while they also have the skill to score from penalty corners, making them very crucial members against giants like Belgium. Harmanpreet will be required to be at the top of his game in defensive terms against an attacking line-up of the calibre of Belgium and then he, along with Rupinder, will need to make the penalty corners count because Belgium will.

BELGIUM

Alexander Hendricxx – Hendricxx has been Belgium’s standout performer this Olympics. He has scored 11 goals for the team out of a total of 29 goals that they have scored. He has also scored two hat-tricks.

Tom Boon – Boon started out a bit slow in the tournament but as the competition has progressed, he has stepped up his game. In the last three important goals, he has scored thrice to help Belgium march ahead.

INDIA VS BELGIUM HEAD-TO-HEAD

Even though Belgium are the favourites going into the match, India have actually got a better record against Belgians in their last five encounters. India have defeated Belgium four time in their last five matches, including thrashing them 5-1. However, the last time the two sides met at the Olympics, Belgium won 3-1.

What time is the Tokyo Olympics Belgium vs India match?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 3 at 7:00 AM IST at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

What TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics Belgium vs India match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The match can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

