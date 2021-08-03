India vs Belgium Hockey Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Semi-Final: India Down 0-1 Early

KEY PLAYERS

INDIA

Manpreet Singh – Manpreet Singh is India’s captain and has been in the role since 2017. His leadership has led this team to playing far more cohesive hockey and he is an extremely important thread in the middle of the park.

Rupinder Pal Singh – Rupinder is back in the hockey team after being sidelined due to performance for some time. But when he is back in the team, he has shown great character and skill development to only making the team better. In the Olympics so far, he has scored three goals.

Harmanpreet Singh – Both Harmanpreet and Rupinder are defenders while they also have the skill to score from penalty corners, making them very crucial members against giants like Belgium. Harmanpreet will be required to be at the top of his game in defensive terms against an attacking line-up of the calibre of Belgium and then he, along with Rupinder, will need to make the penalty corners count because Belgium will.

BELGIUM

Alexander Hendricxx – Hendricxx has been Belgium’s standout performer this Olympics. He has scored 11 goals for the team out of a total of 29 goals that they have scored. He has also scored two hat-tricks.

Tom Boon – Boon started out a bit slow in the tournament but as the competition has progressed, he has stepped up his game. In the last three important goals, he has scored thrice to help Belgium march ahead.

INDIA VS BELGIUM HEAD-TO-HEAD

Even though Belgium are the favourites going into the match, India have actually got a better record against Belgians in their last five encounters. India have defeated Belgium four time in their last five matches, including thrashing them 5-1. However, the last time the two sides met at the Olympics, Belgium won 3-1.

What time is the Tokyo Olympics Belgium vs India match?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 3 at 7:00 AM IST at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

What TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics Belgium vs India match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The match can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels.

