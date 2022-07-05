India vs China Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian women’s team kicked off their FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 campaign with a 1-1 draw against England in their opening game. India will be hoping to secure their first win of the tournament as they are set to take on China on Tuesday (July 5). The match between India and China will be played at Amstelveen in the Netherlands.

England had taken a crucial lead in the ninth minute of the match through Isabella Petter against India. The lead did not last long as India’s Vandana Katariya scored the much-coveted equaliser in the 28th minute to clinch a crucial point for her side.

China, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after playing out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening game.

India and China are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand and England.

Ahead of Tuesday’s (July 5) FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 between India and China; here is all you need to know:

What date FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will take place on July 5, Tuesday.

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs China be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium at Amstelveen.

What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs China begin?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.



India vs China Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Savita (Captain and goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya

China Predicted Starting Line-up: Ping Liu (goalkeeper), Bingfeng Gu, Jiaqi Li (captain), Ying Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Xiaoxue Zhang, Qiuxia Cui, Meiyu Liang, Hong Li, Xindan Zhang

