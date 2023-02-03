India vs Denmark Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Davis Cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian tennis team is expected to face a stern test as they are set to take on a formidable Danish side in the Davis Cup on Friday and Saturday. A victory for the Indian side will help them in cruising into the Davis Cup 2023 World Group I stage. Notably, Indian tennis team has succeeded in keeping their berth in World Group I since the brand-new format was introduced in 2019. India had to endure a crushing 1-3 defeat at the hands of Norway in their World Group 1 contest last year. The defeat forced India to vie for a spot at this stage in 2023.

India, ranked 26 in the Davis Cup standings, will take part in one doubles and four singles matches against hosts Denmark. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, 342nd in ATP Rankings, is India’s top-ranked singles player in the squad. Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna are the remaining players in India’s five-man squad.

India, under the coaching of Zeeshan Ali, will kick off their tie with a game against Holger Rune on Friday. India’s Yuki Bhambri will face the world No. 9 in the opening encounter of the tie.

Ahead of the Davis Cup 2023 match between India and Denmark; here is all you need to know:

What date will Davis Cup 2023 match between India and Denmark be played?

The Davis Cup 2023 match between India and Denmark will take place on Friday (February 3) and Saturday (February 4).

Where will the Davis Cup 2023 match India vs Denmark be played?

The Davis Cup 2023 match between India and Denmark will be played at the Royal Stage, Hillerod, in Denmark.

What time will the Davis Cup 2023 match India vs Denmark begin?

The Davis Cup 2023 match between India vs Denmark will begin at 8:30 pm IST onwards. The Day 2 of the fixture will begin at 4:30 pm IST onwards

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Denmark Davis Cup 2023 match?

India vs Denmark Davis Cup 2023 match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Denmark Davis Cup 2023 match?

India vs Denmark Davis Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Denmark Teams:

India Team: Rohan Bopanna, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri

Denmark Team: Holger Rune, Johannes Ingildsen, Christian Sigsgaard, Elmer Moller, August Holmgren

