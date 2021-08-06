India Vs England: Brian Lara Praises Rishabh Pant, Tweet Goes Viral

In the ongoing Nottingham Test, the Indian bowlers bundled out England for 183 to get all the momentum. And then, the Indian openers put on 97 for the first wicket to drive home the advantage, before Rohit Sharma perished to the pull stroke off Ollie Robinson to hand England the opening and after this, the Indian side lost four wickets in quick succession to lose some of the advantage.

After Rohit trudged back, James Anderson came back and took out the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off successive balls to peg India back. Ajinkya Rahane was then run out as India were reduced to 112 for 4.

This then brought Rishabh Pant to the crease and as his nature is, he looked to take attack to the opposition. He wandered down the crease and smacked the ball through covers to get off the mark in typical manner. This was just the beginning and he smashed Stuart Broad through covers to give a clear indication of his intention.

Unfortunately, the action had to be cut short owing to rains, but in Rishabh Pant, India has the perfect batsman to counterpunch and seize back the initiative. This prompted Brian Lara to take to Twitter and say that Pant’s approach was the right one and that he was the perfect batsman to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

That’s it @RishabhPant17 take the attack to them!! Keep the scoreboard ticking over.— Brian Lara (@BrianLara) August 5, 2021

India ended the day 58 runs behind England and if Rishabh Pant bats his own way for even an hour, he can take India close to England and then, drag the side forward. If the weather stays clear, we can be in for a brilliant game and the presence of KL Rahul along with Rishabh Pant should give the visitors a lot of confidence.

