India vs England Hockey Live Score CWG 2022 Updates: Mandeep Scores Brace as IND 4-3 Ahead Against ENG

Live Score India vs England Hockey CWG 2022: India men’s hockey will clash against England in their second match of the group stage in 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India started their campaign on a flying note with a dominating 11-0 win over Ghana on Sunday.
The Indians played to their strength and scored five in the first half before pumping in four and two goals in the last two quarters. Read More
Nicholas Bandurak nets a goal here as England continue their fightback. It was a quick counter-attacking move and Bandurak didn’t miss the chance here and scores his first of the match. IND 4-2 ENG
GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh with a sensational drag flick nets his first goal of the match as India are 4-1 ahead in the game. It was a good move from penalty corner from India and Harmanpreet scores a brilliant goal. IND 4-1 ENG
England have bounced back in the third quarter and the pressure will be on India to maintain the lead in the last 15 minutes. Varun Kumar will miss the first few minutes of next quarter after receiving the yellow card. IND 3-1 ENG
GOAL! Liam Ansell opens the scoring for England with a sharp move following a foul from India. England are trying to crawl back in the game and the goal is going to boost their confidence. IND 3-1 ENG
Both teams are playing an attacking brand of hockey in the third quarter. The Indian defenders also have been rock solid in 1v1 situations which helped them maintain a clean sheet. IND 3-0 ENG
India are not looking to slow down as they start quarter 3 with a good attacking move and also earn a long corner. England have opened up spaces in the midfield which is allowing India to move the ball.
India are at the top of the game as England are now looking desperate to get something on the scoresheet. Mandeep has been the star performer so far and he will look to complete his hat-trick in the second half. While the next quarter is going to be crucial. IND 3-0 ENG
GOAL! Brace for Mandeep Singh as India are now looking to dominate England here. Mandeep has been very attentive in the attacking department to break English defence.
India are focussing on having possession in the second quarter. It’s a good strategy as they are already 2-0 ahead and England are desperate to find a net. India should be patient as they can take advantage of desperate errors from England. India 2-0 England
It was not a clinical show from India but they managed to take a 2-0 lead at the end of quarter 2. England are expected to bounce back in the coming minutes. They have played good hockey but failed to find the net so far.
GOAL! Inda double up the lead with a sensational strike from Mandeep Singh. It was a quick counter-attacking move to shock the English defence which was in tatters. India 2-0 England
England are taking advantage of the wrong passes by Indian midfielders. One can witness a hurry in the Indian team and England pushing hard to equalize.
India are pressing hard and putting pressure on the English team here in the counter-attacking moves. England have won a couple of penalty corners but fails to convert them into goals.
GOAL! Lalit Upadhyay opens the scoring for India. Harmanpreet makes the move with a drag flick and Lalit finds the net. Early lead for India in the third minute itself.
Match Begins. Both teams will look to take lead in the quarter 1. It is expected to be an intense clash where scoring goals will not be an easy task.
The players of both teams are out in the middle for the high-octane clash. India will start favourites after a sensational win over Ghana.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs England Men’s Hockey match in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
India converted six out of 13 penalty corners they earned in the match.
Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 35th, 53rd) scored a hat-trick, while Abhishek (2nd minute), Shamsher Singh (14th), Akashdeep Singh (20th), Jugraj Singh (22nd, 43rd), Nilakanta Sharma (38th), Varun Kumar (39th) and Mandeep Singh (48th) were the other goal getters for India.
It was a completely dominating performance from the Indians as they hardly allowed Ghana into their D.
Ghana had their occasional chances in the form of five penalty corners but the Indian defence was up to its best to deny its opponents.
The Indians were straightaway on the money, securing their first penalty corner in the very first minute of the match and Abhishek was at the right time at the right place to find the target on rebound.
The Indians kept up the pressure and secured another penalty corner in the 11th minute which was duly converted by Harmanpreet.
Shamsher extended India’s lead by pushing home a brilliant move from Lalit Upadhayay and Abhishek.
Akshdeep made the scoreline 4-0 in the 20th minute with a fine reverse hit after receiving an accurate pass from Abhishek.
India were awarded a penalty corner two minutes later and Jugraj was up to the task.
Five minutes after the change of ends, Harmanpreet scored his second goal from a penalty corner.
Three minutes later, Nilakanta joined the party as he put the rebound in the back of the net after Ghana goalkeeper Offei saved a shot from Jarmanpreet.
In the very next minute, Varun Kumar converted a penalty corner to get his first goal in the tournament.
Jugraj Singh scored his second goal, this time from a penalty corner.
In the fourth and final quarter, Mandeep and Harmanpreet scored a goal each to round off the tally.
