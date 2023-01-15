India vs England Live Streaming Hockey: When and Where to Watch FIH World Cup Match Live Coverage Online and on TV

India will face England in their next match of the Men’s Hockey World Cup on January 15. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team will back themselves to win against England. The hosts comfortably defeated Spain in their first match of the tournament and are one of the strongest contenders to lift the World Cup. Amit Rohidas (12′) and Hardik Singh (26′) found the back of the net against Spain. India played much better than what the scoreline of 2-0 suggests. The team is playing like a unit and will be eager to secure their passage to the next round by winning on Sunday.

However, they cannot take this England side for granted. England routed Wales 5-0 in their opening match of the competition and are looking quite formidable. The likes of Liam Ansell, Nick Park and Nick Bandurak will be key to England’s chances on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between India and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between India and England be played?

The match between India and England will be played on January 15.

Where will the match between India and England be played?

The match between India and England will be played at the Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela.

What time will the match between India and England begin?

The match between India and England will begin at 7 pm IST, on January 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and England?

The match between India and England will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India and England?

The match between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs England Predicted Playing XI:

India: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

England: Ollie Payne (gk), Nick Park, Jack Waller, David Ames, James Albery, Zach Wallace (c), David Goodfield, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Liam Ansell, Will Calnan

