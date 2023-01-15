FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: IND 0-0 ENG

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 19:43 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
India take on England at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on the 15 of January in their second encounter of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.
India registered an opening-day win over Spain as the men in blue cruised to a 2-0 victory over the red sticks.
England too notched up a resounding win against Wales in their opener as they hit five past their neighbours.
India try to hit on the counter after weathering an English attack.
The home team’s effort yield a penalty corner, which is defended well by the English.
Sreejesh coming up big once again as he blocks an attempt on target from the right.
The custodian has been immense in the game for the hosts.
The opening 15 minutes have whisked by with neither team able to get one over their opponents yet.
IND 0-0 ENG
India have a penalty corner but Harmanpreet can’t get the desired pickup on it.
Indian keeper PR Sreejesh uses his experience to let a hopeful a hopeful cross into the area from Englishman Condon by as he outwits the incoming Ward and the ball rolls harmlessly wide of the mark.
India managed to defend back-to-back penalty corners successfully before trying to hit the English back on the counter.
But, the visitors see it out with some good recovery work.
The opening couple of exchanges between these quality sides have been exciting to watch with no team giving the other any quarter.
England look to weave through the Indian lines but their advance is stopped by the men in blue.
The English recover possession of the ball as India try to hit on the counter.
The game is off to a flying start as two teams with immense attacking acumen attempt to get off to a positive start.
Here we go!
England get the game going as they start the game against India with the pushback.
The winner of the group would have a real shot at finishing atop the tricky Pool D.
IND 0-0 ENG
The teams take the field as they lineup in a file for the National Anthems of hosts India and England.
🏴 ENG vs IND 🇮🇳
Look at the starting lineup for today’s second game. Who will top Pool D today?#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #ENGvsIND @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @EnglandHockey pic.twitter.com/BhHPXNRsfr
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 15, 2023
India come into the game after registering a quality 2-0 win over Spain in their opening fixture, while England routed Wales 5-0 in their curtain raiser.
India have a slight advantage over the English in terms of head-to-head as the men in blue have triumphed on 10 occasions while conceding the tie to England 7 times. Four meetings have ended with honours even between the sides in the past.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool D match between India and England.
The match is set to be played at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.
The winner of the game will have a slight edge in the knockout qualification race.
On what date will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England be played?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be played on January 15, Sunday.
At what time will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England begin?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be played at 07:00 pm IST.
Where will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England be played?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England?
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak (gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh; Reserves- Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (gk), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (gk), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward; Reserves- Brendan Creed, Ian Sloan
