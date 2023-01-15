CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: IND 0-0 ENG

FIH World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG Live Scores and Updates: India take on England in their second Pool D match at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 19:43 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

FIH Men's World Cup, FIH, Hockey World Cup, Indian hockey team, Indian men's hockey team

India take on England at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on the 15 of January in their second encounter of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

India registered an opening-day win over Spain as the men in blue cruised to a 2-0 victory over the red sticks.

England too notched up a resounding win against Wales in their opener as they hit five past their neighbours. Read More

Key Events
Jan 15, 2023 19:43 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Q2- 23' India on the counter; IND 0-0 ENG

India try to hit on the counter after weathering an English attack.

The home team’s effort yield a penalty corner, which is defended well by the English.

Jan 15, 2023 19:34 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Q2- 17' India save; IND 0-0 ENG

Sreejesh coming up big once again as he blocks an attempt on target from the right.

The custodian has been immense in the game for the hosts.

Jan 15, 2023 19:31 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: End of Q1; IND 0-0 ENG

The opening 15 minutes have whisked by with neither team able to get one over their opponents yet.

IND 0-0 ENG

Jan 15, 2023 19:30 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Q1- 13' India penalty corner; IND 0-0 ENG

India have a penalty corner but Harmanpreet can’t get the desired pickup on it.

Jan 15, 2023 19:28 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Q1- 12' Clever from Sreejesh; IND 0-0 ENG

Indian keeper PR Sreejesh uses his experience to let a hopeful a hopeful cross into the area from Englishman Condon by as he outwits the incoming Ward and the ball rolls harmlessly wide of the mark.

Jan 15, 2023 19:22 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Q1- 9' India defend PC; IND 0-0 ENG

India managed to defend back-to-back penalty corners successfully before trying to hit the English back on the counter.

But, the visitors see it out with some good recovery work.

Jan 15, 2023 19:19 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Q1- 8' Energetic exchange; IND 0-0 ENG

The opening couple of exchanges between these quality sides have been exciting to watch with no team giving the other any quarter.

Jan 15, 2023 19:15 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Q1- 3' Turnover in possession; IND 0-0 ENG

England look to weave through the Indian lines but their advance is stopped by the men in blue.

The English recover possession of the ball as India try to hit on the counter.

Jan 15, 2023 19:13 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Q1- 1' Flying start to the game; IND 0-0 ENG

The game is off to a flying start as two teams with immense attacking acumen attempt to get off to a positive start.

Jan 15, 2023 19:12 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Push Back; IND 0-0 ENG

Here we go!

England get the game going as they start the game against India with the pushback.

The winner of the group would have a real shot at finishing atop the tricky Pool D.

IND 0-0 ENG

Jan 15, 2023 19:08 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: National Anthem

The teams take the field as they lineup in a file for the National Anthems of hosts India and England.

 

Jan 15, 2023 18:53 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Starting Lineups

Jan 15, 2023 18:31 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: IND vs ENG

India come into the game after registering a quality 2-0 win over Spain in their opening fixture, while England routed Wales 5-0 in their curtain raiser.

India have a slight advantage over the English in terms of head-to-head as the men in blue have triumphed on 10 occasions while conceding the tie to England 7 times. Four meetings have ended with honours even between the sides in the past.

Jan 15, 2023 18:12 IST

FIH World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE Score and Latest Updates: IND vs ENG

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool D match between India and England.

The match is set to be played at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Read more

The winner of the game will have a slight edge in the knockout qualification race.

ALSO READ| Hockey World Cup: Netherlands Register Dominant 4-0 Win Over Malaysia in Opener

On what date will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England be played?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be played on January 15, Sunday.

At what time will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England begin?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be played at 07:00 pm IST.

Where will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England be played?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak (gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh; Reserves- Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (gk), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (gk), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward; Reserves- Brendan Creed, Ian Sloan

