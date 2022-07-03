CHANGE LANGUAGE
  India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: IND 0-1 ENG

India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: IND 0-1 ENG

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Indian women's hockey team vs England pool B match from Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen in the Netherlands

News18.com | July 03, 2022, 20:41 IST
FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, India vs England

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, India vs England LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team conceded in the 8th minute through England's Petter Isabelle in their first pool B match at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022 at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen in the Netherlands.

Going by stats, the game between India and England promises to be thrilling. At the previous edition

Going by stats, the game between India and England promises to be thrilling. At the previous edition Read More

Jul 03, 2022 20:41 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: Good Review from India

Q2 – England get a penalty corner but a good referral from Indiaas the decision is reversed after a check from the tv referee as England had not stopped for a free hit, in the build-up to the attack.

Jul 03, 2022 20:35 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: Another Save from Savita

Q2 –  Beautiful move with excellent passing from England but in goal India have Savita , who comes up with another brilliant save to keep the difference to just one goal. India try to hit on the counter but the attack ends without anything to show for.

Jul 03, 2022 20:32 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: Another PC Goes Begging

Q2 – India start the second quarter brightly as they get another penalty corner… but looking for a deflected goal ends in disappointment. This the third PC that India have got and have nothing to show for on the scoreline.

Jul 03, 2022 20:27 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: Q1 Ends

India end the first quarter a goal behind against England as Petter Isabelle’s 8th-minute strike is the difference between the two sides.

Jul 03, 2022 20:21 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: India Concede

Q1 – England are ahead courtesy Petter Isabelle… beautiful field goal with some slick passing and a cool finish.

India look to hit back immediately as they strike the woodwork from the penalty corner….

Jul 03, 2022 20:17 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: Savita Saves

Q1 – Huge save from Savita Punia to get down to her right to stop a shot destined to go into the bottom corner. India sigh relief.

Jul 03, 2022 20:12 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: India Get PC

Q1 – India get a PC in the very first minute with a mistake from the England defence… but the Women in Blue can’t make most of it is straight at the defender.

Jul 03, 2022 20:09 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: Push Back!

We are away in Indian women’s hockey team’s first clash at the Hockey WC against England.

India are eyeing revenge in this one!

Jul 03, 2022 20:04 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: England Staring XI

England Starting XI – Maddie Hinch, Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Izzy Petter, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Lilly Owsley

Jul 03, 2022 19:23 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: Starting XI

India’s Starting XI – Savita (C, GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya

Jul 03, 2022 18:59 IST

Women's Hockey World Cup, India vs England: Here We Go!

The Indian women’s hockey team take on England in their Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign opener in pool B!

Read more

of the World Cup held in London in 2018, India matched the performance of England with a 1-1 draw in the round-robin league match. Earlier that year, the Indian Women’s Team had beaten England 2-1 in the group stage at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia but had lost to them in the Bronze medal match. These two teams have gone neck-to-neck in the 2006 World Cup where they drew 1-1 as well as the 2002 Champions Challenge 3-3 and had lost 1-0 in the 1998 Women’s World Cup group match.

Even though India and England were scheduled to play a double-header game in FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year which would have given insights into their game, the match was cancelled.

Ahead of the game, Savita said, “Even though as a team, we would be focused on our own performance, England and India have faced off in some very close encounters and undoubtedly a rivalry has developed over the past three-four years in particular.”

“Some of our players want to challenge their goalkeeper Maddie Hinge, who has been quite exceptional at the goalpost. And they also have some very experienced players like Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, their Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and Lily Owsley who will bring their ‘A’ game against us,” Savita added.

In their second match, India will play China on 5th July followed by a match against New Zealand on 7th July in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

FIH Women’s World Cup Telecast

The FIH Women’s World Cup will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network.

FIH Women’s World Cup Live Streaming

FIH Women’s World Cup will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotsar App and website.

India’s squad for FIH Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

