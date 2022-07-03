India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: IND 0-1 ENG

Read more

of the World Cup held in London in 2018, India matched the performance of England with a 1-1 draw in the round-robin league match. Earlier that year, the Indian Women’s Team had beaten England 2-1 in the group stage at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia but had lost to them in the Bronze medal match. These two teams have gone neck-to-neck in the 2006 World Cup where they drew 1-1 as well as the 2002 Champions Challenge 3-3 and had lost 1-0 in the 1998 Women’s World Cup group match.

Even though India and England were scheduled to play a double-header game in FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year which would have given insights into their game, the match was cancelled.

Ahead of the game, Savita said, “Even though as a team, we would be focused on our own performance, England and India have faced off in some very close encounters and undoubtedly a rivalry has developed over the past three-four years in particular.”

“Some of our players want to challenge their goalkeeper Maddie Hinge, who has been quite exceptional at the goalpost. And they also have some very experienced players like Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, their Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and Lily Owsley who will bring their ‘A’ game against us,” Savita added.

In their second match, India will play China on 5th July followed by a match against New Zealand on 7th July in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

FIH Women’s World Cup Telecast

The FIH Women’s World Cup will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network.

FIH Women’s World Cup Live Streaming

FIH Women’s World Cup will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotsar App and website.

India’s squad for FIH Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.