Savita, the Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team before their game against Ghana, said during the virtual press conference on Thursday, “The whole squad is eagerly waiting to kickstart our campaign in Birmingham, as we want to make this Commonwealth Games special. We were disappointed with our performance in the last edition of the tournament, but this time around we will definitely look to do better.

The Captain also added, “We are confident about our chances to clinch a Medal and a resounding win against Ghana will provide the perfect start to our 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign.”

The only other time the Indian Women’s Hockey team has faced Ghana was in the World League Round 2 back in 2014-15 that was held in India, which saw the Indian Women’s Hockey team defeat Ghana 13-0.

Vice-Captain Deep Grace Ekka also spoke about the match against Ghana, “Our preparations have been fantastic for the game against Ghana, our flawless record against them will serve as a great confidence booster for the squad ahead of the match. We will look to outplay Ghana from the first whistle to make sure we can beat them as convincingly as we did last time.”

Deep Grace Ekka also briefly spoke about their game plan also “We will look to move the ball quickly so that we can penetrate the Ghanian defence. For the last couple of years, we have been playing an aggressive style and we would look to continue in the same fashion.”

Ekka further added, “Our squad has some amazing young players, and I am always looking to help them out. I always advise them to play a simple game so that they avoid unnecessary pressure, as it was the best advice I got as a young player and I think this will be crucial for us at the Commonwealth Games.”

