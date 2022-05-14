India vs Indonesia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Thomas Cup 2022 Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian men’s team managed to secure a 3-2 victory against Denmark in the semi-final on Friday to qualify for the Thomas Cup final for the first time. In the final match of the Thomas Cup, India will meet Indonesia. The game will take place at the Impact Arena, in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the semi-final stage, India’s HS Prannoy managed to beat Rasmus Gemke to secure a thrilling comeback. The Indian shuttler lost the first game 13-21 but in the next two games Prannoy produced a stellar show to clinch a victory.

Earlier, India’s Kidambi Srikanth scripted a victory against Anders Antonsen 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 to earn a vital 2-1 lead for India.

The India pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had won their match against Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen to level the semi-final tie.

The final match will surely be a difficult encounter for the Indian team as they will have to take on the 14-time champions Indonesia.

Ahead of Sunday’s (May 15) Thomas Cup final match between India and Indonesia; here is all you need to know:

What date Thomas Cup 2022 Final match between India vs Indonesia will be played?

The Thomas Cup 2022 final match between India and Indonesia will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the Thomas Cup 2022 final match India vs Indonesia be played?

The Thomas Cup final match between India and Indonesia will be played at the Impact Arena, in Bangkok, Thailand.

What time will the Thomas Cup 2022 final match India vs Indonesia begin?

The Thomas Cup final match between India and Indonesia will begin at 11:30 am IST onwards.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Indonesia match?

Thomas Cup final match between India vs Indonesia match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Indonesia match?

Thomas Cup final match between India vs Indonesia is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

