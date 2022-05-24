India vs Japan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian men’s hockey team played out 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 tournament. And now the Indian team will be hoping to secure their first victory of the event as they are scheduled to take on Japan today. The match between India and Japan will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, in Indonesia’s Jakarta.

Japan, on the other hand, will undoubtedly be motivated against the defending champions after thrashing hosts Indonesia 9-0 in their opening game. Japan’s Koji Yamahasi scored four goals in the game against Indonesia.

In their first match against Pakistan, the Birendra Lakra-led side scored the first goal of the match. Forward Karthi Selvam scored his debut goal in the eighth minute of the match. But eventually, in the dying minutes of the game, Pakistan’s Abdul Rana converted a penalty corner to earn a much-coveted equaliser.

Ahead of today’s Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Japan; here is all you need to know:

What date Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Japan will be played?

The Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Japan will take place on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match India vs Japan be played?

What time will the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match India vs Japan begin?

The match between India and Japan will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Japan match?

India vs Japan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan match?

India vs Japan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Japan Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Birendra Lakra (captain), Karthi Selvam, Simranjeet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), SV Sunil, Raj Kumar Pal, Sheshe Gowda BM, Vishnukant Singh, Manjeet, Abhishek Lakra

Japan Predicted Starting Line-up: TBA

