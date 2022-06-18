India vs Netherlands Live Score, FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2021-22: IND Aim to Address Grey Areas

Read more

Match Preview

Belgium moved to the top with 31 points from 14 games — on par with Netherlands — who have played 12 matches. Still in with an outside chance of finishing at the top of the standings, the Indian men would be hoping to sign off their campaign on a high against the mighty Netherlands.

But it is easier said than done as world No. 3 and reigning World Cup runners-up, the Netherlands are a formidable outfit and are expected to give the Indians a tough time in the double-leg tie.

Playing against such world-class opponents in European conditions can only benefit the Indians as they prepare for the Birmingham CWG, to be held from July 28 to August 8.

These matches are providing valuable insights to the Indian team’s think tank on where it stands currently and what more needs to be done to finish on the podium in Birmingham.

Against world No.1 Belgium, the Amit Rohidas-led Indian team showed tremendous fighting spirit in both the matches, and the visitors would look to continue in the same vein against the Netherlands.

India’s vice-captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh believed that the two overseas ties against Belgium and Netherlands will hold the side in good stead in the Birmingham Games.

“Playing back-to-back matches in Pro League has benefited us a lot. In Pro League you are playing against the 12 best teams in the world. After every match the thinking changes, the strategy changes and it is helping us a lot.

“We are learning in every aspect of the game in every match,” he said.

Though India are still in with a chance of winning the league, Harmanpreet said they are just aiming to finish the campaign on a positive note. The rest depends on luck and results of other fixtures.

“It is our last two matches, we have no option but to win to be in the reckoning. There is not much difference between the top three teams but Netherlands have an edge as they still have four games remaining and Belgium have two games against England.”

Harmanpreet pointed out that finishing and stopping the opposition attack outside their ‘D’ are the two main areas on which they are focussing on ahead of the CWG

