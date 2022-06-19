Read more

The defeat in their penultimate match of the league fetched India one point while the Netherlands jumped up to the top position in the table with the two points bagged in the shoot-out win. The two points took the Netherlands tally to 33 points, one point ahead of World and Olympic Champions Belgium (32). The Netherlands still have three more matches in hand and thus look in a good position to win the title. India are third in the standings with 30 points from 13 matches.

The Olympic bronze medallists will meet the Netherlands in their last league match on Sunday and will be hoping to win it and consolidate their position in the standings.

Dilpreet Singh (22 min) had equalised for India after Reyenga Tijmen had given the Hetherlands the lead in the 10th minute. Bijen Koen in looked to have sealed the victory for the hosts as the clock wound down but Harmanpreet scored in the final seconds of the match played on Saturday.

In the shoot-out, the Netherlands scored among others via Bijen Koen, and Jonas De Geus while Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek failed in their attempts for India. Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the only goal for India in the shoot-out.

When will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands be played?

The IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands will take place on June 19, Sunday.

Where will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands be played?

The IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will the IND VS NED FIH Pro League match between India and Netherlands begin?

The match between India and Netherlands will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Netherlands match?

India vs Netherlands match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands match?

India vs Netherlands match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

