3-min read

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Did Umpiring Error Cost Dhoni His Wicket? Fans Livid After India Lose the Semi-final

Some fans are claiming that the brilliant fielding by New Zealand to run out Dhoni may have been aided by an umpiring error too.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
The stage was set for MS Dhoni to tee off once again and take India home in a crucial match, but instead, in a moment that broke the hearts of over a billion fans, a moment of brilliance by New Zealand had proved to be the final nail in the coffin for India’s run chase in the semi-final.

But now, some fans are claiming that that the brilliant fielding by the Blackcaps may have been aided by an umpiring error too.

With India still needing 25 runs off 10 deliveries, it was up to Dhoni, who was then batting on 49, to finish the business for India as he has done countless times in the past.

He played the ball on the leg side and dashed for a quick couple with India needing him to be on strike for as many deliveries as possible.

Though he completed a run and reached his 50, he could not make it back to the crease on time for his second run. Martin Guptill’s well-aimed throw uprooted the stumps at the wicket-keeper’s end as Dhoni fell short by a few inches.

That proved to be the deciding moment as after Dhoni departed, India was left with just the tail end and in the end lost by 18 runs while chasing a target of 240 runs. A top-order collapse had put India under the pump before Dhoni along with Ravindra Jadeja put up a brilliant century stand to raise hopes of a turnaround. But it was not to be.

However, a video which has emerged on Twitter has sparked a massive debate on the legality of the delivery on which Dhoni was dismissed and has raised questions about a possible change in the outcome of the match.

Fans have pointed out that a graphic that appeared on the television screens just before the ball was bowled showed that there were six Kiwi fielders outside the inner circle, which is one more than what was allowed at that stage of the match. As it was the third powerplay, only five fielders can be outside of the 30-yard circle.

Although it must be said that even if it was a no-ball, Dhoni would still be run out, an extra fielder in the ring on the leg side would have perhaps forced Dhoni to settle for a single.

The video has prompted fans to react with rage, with many slamming the umpires for failing to spot the error, while others accused Kane Williamson and company of using devious methods to win the match.

Here are some of the fan reactions on the controversy:

