India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semifinal: As Rain Stops Play in Manchester, Check India’s Revised Targets in Case New Zealand Does Not Bat Again
As feared, rain has interrupted play in the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
As feared, rain has interrupted play in the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
The rain is coming down steadily and the forecast for the rest of the afternoon is also not very encouraging, which means the Duckworth-Lewis Stern method may come into play.
New Zealand has so far scored 211 for the fall of 5 wickets in 46.1 overs. While there is still some time to go before overs have to be curtailed, we have a quick calculation for you on much India will have to chase in case the Black Caps do not bat again.
In case New Zealand doesn't bat again, India's target in
- 46 overs will be 237
- 40 overs will be 223
- 35 overs will be 209
- 30 overs will be 192
- 25 overs will be 172
- 20 overs will be 148
When a match is interrupted by inclement weather, and one or both teams do not get to bat their full quota of overs, an outcome has to be reached in the time available after resumption of play.
What the ICC has tried to do is arrive at a formula that takes into account as many parameters as possible and properly reflects the efforts of both teams. The DLS method is generally considered the most accurate system used in international cricket.
The International Cricket Council has also kept a reserve day for the knockout matches. So if the match cannot be completed on Tuesday, the two teams will pick up from where they left it on Wednesday.
The weather forecast for Wednesday, however, is also not promising as "rather extensive rain" along with generally overcast conditions has been forecast for the day.
In the event that play cannot be completed on Wednesday as well and the match is washed out, India will qualify for the final on the basis of more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.
