Rohit Sharma has been in a smashing form this ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, smashing five hundreds on the way to becoming the highest run-getter in the tournament in England and Wales.

Rohit already has the record of most centuries in a single World Cup edition after he surpassed Kumar Sangakkara's record of four with a hundred against Sri Lanka in their final round robin stage match.

As India gear up for the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit will have his eyes on another record as he looks to smash the most amount of runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 673 runs in 11 innings that he scored in the 2003 edition of the World Cup. Behind him on the second spot sits Matthew Hayden with 659 runs in 10 innings in the 2007 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, having scored 647 runs in the eight innings so far is only 27 runs away from surpassing the two greats to write his name in the history books.

Going by the batting prowess that Rohit has displayed this tournament, he should be able to get to the record in the semi-final itself.

If Rohit reaches the record on Tuesday, he will do it having required two innings lesser than Tendulkar and Hayden.

In the World Cup so far, Rohit is the top run-getter, having scored the runs on a massive average of 92.43. Behind Rohit is David Warner with 638 runs in nine innings at an average of 79.75.

Shakib Al Hasan, who is now out of the tournament, completes the top three having scored 606 runs in eight innings at an average of 86.57.