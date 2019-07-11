Why Indians Are Dialling ‘911’ Emergency After Seeing Virat Kohli’s World Cup Semi-final Record
The 30-year-old star batsman is destined to break almost every record there is, but his semi-final showings make for ugly reading.
Virat Kohli walks back dejected after his dismissal against New Zealand.
It’s now an accepted fact that Virat Kohli is the best batsman of this generation. With over 41 centuries to his name and an average almost touching 60, he looks destined to break almost every record there is.
But there is one glaring hole in his CV. As he was trapped LBW by an in-swinging Trent Boult delivery during India’s semi-final clash against New Zealand clash on Wednesday, it was his third straight failure on the grand stage.
The 30-year-old has played three semi-finals of the marquee event in 2011, 2015 and 2019 and his three scores are 9,1,1 against Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand respectively.
In the semi-final against Pakistan in World Cup 2011, Kohli was dismissed by Wahab Riaz on 9 runs. In the semi-final against Australia in World Cup 2015, Kohli succumbed to the pace of Mitchell Johnson to give a simple catch to wicket-keeper Brad Haddin.
His overall record in World Cup knockout matches also makes for unpleasant reading as he has scored just 73 runs from his six appearances, with a highest score of 35. That’s an average of just 12.16.
The picture does improve when knockouts of ODI matches are considered as he averages 34.37 in them, but the numbers are a far cry from his usually high standards.
His dismissal on Tuesday was further heartbreaking for Indian fans as the team had also lost Rohit Sharma, who had been in sensational form this World Cup, early. KL Rahul also departed soon after Kohli, leaving India tottering at 5/3 at one stage.
Virat Kohli’s wiket inspired many fans to post tweets on ‘911’, which is also the number for emergency services in the United States.
Virat Kohli in Worldcup Semi finals:2011 - 9(21) vs Pakistan2015 - 1(13) vs Australia2019 - 1(6) vs New ZealandIt’s a tradition guys!!!911 for India#INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/IIFAVsYvZv— Robin (@robinjagal) July 10, 2019
#indiavsNewzealandVirat is known as a legend.3 semifinal scores9,1,1.For sure that calls for an emergency (911) @imVkohli— Rohit Thakur (@Rohit_Thakur_) July 10, 2019
Last 3 world cup semifinals Virat kholi score9,1,1 Know it's for india call 911 emergency #ICCCWC2019 #indiavsNewzealand @imVkohli— jagadeesh45 (@thalapathyjegan) July 10, 2019
After expressing discontent, Indian Twitter turned to what they do best in such situations - memes.
Kohli after seeing india's wickts fall#INDvsNZ #indiavsNewzealand pic.twitter.com/MmhIz0D7d8— I'mHarsh (@Thekumarharsh) July 10, 2019
Meanwhile indian top order...#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/KzzucKjedf— Nehal Bhatt (@_lazybaba_) July 10, 2019
Yes football ka score hai ya cricket?! #INDvsNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/CHcQSHnvSn— PointBlank (@PointBl59903310) July 10, 2019
Indian batsmen be like.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/9Mtg8XF6AA— Funnily Serious (@notionalvieww) July 10, 2019
