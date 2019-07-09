India vs New Zealand World Cup Semifinal: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

India’s quest for another World Cup starts with the semifinal clash against New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday. And though the formidable Indian top-order, led by tournament top-scorer Rohit Sharma, is expected to deliver, New Zealand's seam attack will also be ready and waiting to knock at the corridor of uncertainty.

It has been a campaign in which Kohli and his men have been successfully able to hide their chinks even without a suitable 'Plan B' but they don't have an option of letting the script go awry anymore. The sub-plots promise to be fascinating - Rohit trying to hook a Lockie Ferguson bouncer, KL Rahul negotiating one from Trent Boult that could tail in, Kohli smashing Matt Henry all around.

Or it could be Kane Williamson's near perfect technique against spinners or Ross Taylor trying to get a grip of Jasprit Bumrah.

Last but not the least is whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni is able to get a hang of Mitchell Santner's slow left-arm orthodox bowling having watched him closely at the Chennai Super Kings nets.

A near flawless campaign could come to a naught against a gutsy Black Caps side which has always asked probing questions in ICC tournaments. To India's comfort, New Zealand's tournament has gone on a downward spiral during their last three games but their initial good work helped them beat Pakistan to a last four spot.

Match Details

The India-New Zealand clash is the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at The Old Trafford Stadium in Greater Manchester. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

India may make two major changes to the playing XI from the last group stage match against Sri Lanka with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav making way for Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja respectively. While Shami has been among the wickets, Jadeja’s left-arm spin can be a lethal weapon for India in the knockout stages with the pitches going slower and slower and he is a handy option with the bat too.

New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker for the tournament so far, Lockie Ferguson, has recovered from a groin strain and is set to return to the playing eleven for the semis. It remains to be seen whether he comes in for Matt Henry or Tim Southee. There will also be a toss-up between openers Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls. Nicholls hasn't made much of the chances presented to him and the more established Munro might get a chance.

Predicted XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls/Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry/Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Dream11 Picks

Batsman: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohi, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Rishabh Pant (wk)

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja,

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Trent Boult, Matt Henry