India vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge: Nottingham Weather Update, Pitch Report and Records

Nottingham: The unpredictable English weather has struck the 2019 edition of the World Cup. While ICC Chief Executive David Richardson has made it clear that having reserve days in the group stages would have been a logistical nightmare, the current scenario has dampened the spirits of the teams as incessant rain has washed off three games already.

And even as India prepare to take on New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, the rain threat looms large once again.

Coming to the match day, the forecast shows that the temperature in Nottingham could be as low as 13 degrees celsius and drizzles can be expected.

The met department also expects 'heavy prolonged rain' that could lead to 'localised flooding'. While the overhead conditions are expected to get better by afternoon, a rain-curtailed game isn't something that either team will be looking at as outside forces then take centrestage like the DLS system.

Over the last few years, the pitch in Nottingham has been an absolute belter. Bowlers haven't had much to cheer while bowling on the strip. However, in this World Cup, the pacers have generated a significant amount of pace and bounce, troubling the batsmen. Teams are most likely to field first after winning the toss and take advantage of the overcast conditions.

Pitch Report

Over the last few years, the pitch in Nottingham has been an absolute belter. Bowlers haven't had much to cheer while bowling on the strip. However, in this World Cup, the pacers have generated a significant amount of pace and bounce, troubling the batsmen. Teams are most likely to field first after winning the toss and take advantage of the overcast conditions.

VENUE GUIDE

The venue has seen a total of 39 one-day international played, of which 15 were won by the team batting first and the other 24 matches were won by the team that took chasing. This stadium hasn't witnessed any ties as of yet.

KEY FACTS

Opened: 1841

Capacity: 15,350 (to be 17,000)

Known as: Trent Bridge Ground

Ends: Pavilion End, Radcliffe Road End

Location: Nottingham, England

Time Zone: UTC +01:00

Home to: Nottinghamshire

Other Sports hosted: Football (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910

Floodlights: Yes