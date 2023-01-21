India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs New Zealand Men’s Hockey World Cup, January 22

India will be aiming to seal their qualification to the quarter-finals when they take on New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh-led India were clinical in their 4-2 victory against Wales. But they finished in second place in Pool D. England finished at the top due to a superior goal difference. Therefore, India will have to play a crossover match against New Zealand.

Crossover matches are a second chance for those teams who could not book their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament. This stage also ensures that even the third-placed team in the pool stage gets another shot at the qualification. India will certainly fancy their chances against this New Zealand side. New Zealand registered just one win in Pool C and have failed to perform in clutch situations.

On the other hand, the Blacksticks will look to play solid hockey against the hosts and cause an upset.

Ahead of the match between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between India and New Zealand be played?

The match between India and New Zealand will be played on January 22.

Where will the match between India and New Zealand be played?

The match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

What time will the match between India and New Zealand begin?

The match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST, on January 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and New Zealand?

The match between India and New Zealand will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India and New Zealand?

The match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manpreet Singh

Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Suggested Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy Hockey:

GK: PR Sreejesh

DEF: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Kane Russell

MID: Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh

FWD: Sam Lane, Mandeep Singh

India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XI:

India: PR Sreejesh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Mandeep Singh

New Zealand: Dominic Dixon, Kane Russell, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Jake Smith, Simon Child, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Charlie Morrison, Aidan Sarikaya, Sean Findlay

