India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Score CWG 2022, Bronze Medal Match: IND Lead 1-0 vs NZ as Salima Tete Strikes

India vs New Zealand Live Score CWG 2022 Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match Latest Updates: The Indian women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind their back while eyeing a podium finish when they face New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games today. A timekeeping faux pas by a technical official during the penalty shootout robbed India’s Read More
Q3: New Zealand have find it difficult to penetrate the circle today but whenever they have, danger has followed. A rare circle penetration but nothing comes of it. IND lead 1-0.
Q3: The first rusher was beaten. Gurjit was expected to go for a drag flick but instead India go for a variation, catching New Zealand on the backfoot. However, the final shot wasn’t as powerful with the ball dangerously floating close to the goal. India still lead 1-0.
Q3: Finally. India manage to win their first Penalty Corner of this bronze medal match. Will they convert?
Q3: India have been playing high pressing game since the start of this third quarter. Multiple attacks. New Zealand defense continues to be tested. Big question: How long will India continue to press with this strategy?
Q3: SO the match resumes after a brief interval. The ends have been exchanged. Time for India to build on the momentum they found in the dying moments of second quarter resulting in a goal. Score IND 1-0 NZ
Deserved 1-0 lead! NZL is defending strong in the circle but very nice goal from India! #NZLvIND #keeppushing
— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 7, 2022
Q2: The second quarter ends. India have finally found the finish they were so desperately searching for with Salima Tete nailing a Tomahawk during the 29th minute of he match to fire the shot from an angle and into the cage, giving India a 1-0 lead. In the build up to that goal, Neha and Navneet made an attempt each to get India into the lead forcing saves from the goalkeeper.
Q2: BOOM! A fierce reverse backhand from Salima Tete as she fires the ball inside the cage from an angle. New Zealand review but the goal stands. They lose their review as well. India have taken 1-0 lead in the second quarter.
Q2: Vandana leads the attack from the right. Another circle penetration. Few Indian players inside as well. Attempt for a penalty corner but the ball hit the hands of a Kiwi player. India still searching for their first PC. Score 0-0.
Q2: Navneet Kaur manages to enter the circle but New Zealand defend well and then push forward on the counter. Where’s India’s defense? 4 vs 3 situation right now. The shot has been fired but the player doesn’t reach in time for the deflection. New Zealand’s best attacking move so far. Score 0-0.
Q2: After a long time, New Zealand have managed to enter the Indian circle. They manage a long corner. A mistake in clearance from India resulting in New Zealand getting back the possession. A foul comes to India’s rescure. Score 0-0.
Q2: India disposes New Zealand on the right and race ahead with the ball which then is passed to Sonika whose attempt at getting a foul results in a high ball. Could have held the ball a little longer and perhaps look for some assistance instead. IND 0-0 NZ.
Q2: The number of Indian circle entries continues to grow. They have to make it count. Need to be more efficient. Score 0-0
Q1: Off goes the hooter signalling the end of the first 15 minutes of this India-New Zealand bronze medal match. India were all over New Zealand in the first 7-8 minutes but failed to get that finishing touch. Sangita with the best attack of the contest in the first quarter whose shot was just wide. New Zealand won one PC but nothing came out of it. IND 0-0 NZ.
IND vs NZ Q1: A green card for New Zealand’s Katie Doar for a very rough tackle. She’s out of the play for two minutes now meaning New Zealand play with a player less for the remainder of this quarter. India have the advantage now. IND 0-0 NZ.
Q1: This is perhaps the finest attack of this contest so far, courtesy Sangita Kumari who singlehandedly waded through the New Zealand defenders and made the attempt but the finishing was missing. Nearly a goal for India. IND 0-0 NZ.
Q1: PC For NZ. And they go for a variation – deflection – but nothing comes off it. And then India charge ahead on the counter. IND 0-0 NZ.
Q1: Oh dear! This could have been dangerous. Savita Punia had to charge forward as a New Zealand player made the move towards the Indian cage with ball in possession. To India’s luck, the the shot was off target. And soon New Zealand win the first Penalty Corner of the match.
IND vs NZ Q1: So far India have been on the move and repeatedly threaded the circle but have not been able to make anything out of it. They need to be better at this now.
Rosie Malone fluffed Australia’s first attempt in the penalty shoot-out as India skipper Savita pulled off an excellent block.
But Malone got a second chance after the officials timekeeping error and this time the striker scored to change the momentum of the game.
Going into Sunday’s crucial game, mental adjustment will be key for the Indians as they aim a bronze, a year after losing to Great Britain 3-4 to finish a historic fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.
“Whatever happened yesterday was unfortunate and shocking but we have to come back again. This is another opportunity for us to get a CWG medal,” vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka told PTI.
Vandana Katariya scored a peach of a goal on Saturday to help India bounce back and level 1-1 against the mighty Australians to take the match into shoot-out.
“Everyone was very sad. It’s obvious. But now, the next match is very important for us. We all have to move on and make a strong comeback. We have time in our hands. It’s a do-or-die for us and we will give our best,” said India captain Savita. Savita was at her best, especially at the closing stages of the match denying Australia from a flurry of penalty corners.
The key for the Indian attack would once again be their star forward Vandana.
Chief coach Janneke Schopman had her hopes high on the duo of Savita and Vandana as the Dutch double Olympic medallist insisted on playing a team game.
“Savi is a very good goalkeeper. Today, she showed that she has the capability of stopping balls that can be certain goals. I know she can do it. I know our team has a lot of confidence in her as well. I must say that the defenders also played a very good game. We defended very well as a team.
“Van (Vandana’s nickname) is very often the end station. In this case, Sushila had a good slapshot and Van was just in the right spot. We have been working hard on this,” she said.
“It can be Van or it can be other players. Van is very important in the sense that she is a very brave player and she makes sure that if she can score goals, she will,” the 45-year-old expert tactician added.
Winners of the Manchester 2002 edition, Indian women won a CWG medal way back in 2014, a silver, before finishing fourth in Gold Coast.
India were at their wasteful best in their last meeting against New Zealand at the World Cup in July this year to lose 3-4.
Australia will play hosts England in the final on Sunday.
