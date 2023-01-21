India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India had to settle for the second spot in Pool D of the Men’s Hockey World Cup. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will now be aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals as they are all set to feature in a crossover match on Sunday. Graham Reid’s men, in their Men’s Hockey World Cup crossover encounter, will be up against New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The winner of the fixture will face Belgium in the quarter-finals scheduled to be played on January 24. India will head into the game after outclassing Wales 4-2 in their last group game.

Both India and England finished their group-stage campaign with seven points but the hosts were placed second due to an inferior goal difference.

New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in their final group fixture.

Ahead of Sunday’s Hockey World Cup crossover match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date Hockey World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The Hockey World Cup crossover match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the Hockey World Cup crossover match India vs New Zealand be played?

The match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Hockey World Cup crossover match India vs New Zealand begin?

The crossover match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand crossover match?

India vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Vivek Prasad, Manpreet Singh (c), Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominic Dixon (gk), Simon Child, Kim Kingstone, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (c), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips

