India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast: Slim Chance of Rain in Manchester During India Innings
Chances of rain are slim as India look to chase down the total posted by New Zealand and book their place in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Rain is not expected to play a part anymore in the India-New Zealand semi-final (Photo Credit:Reuters)
India and New Zealand re-started their semi-final clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday, and all fans around the world want to know is what the weather will be like in Manchester.
After rain spoilt most of the possible play in Manchester on Tuesday, the reserve day had to be used to complete the match.
The Black Caps, who resumed on their overnight score of 211-5 in 46.1 overs after rain halted play on Tuesday, scored 28 in remaining 23 deliveries at Old Trafford.
So how what is the weather prediction and chances of rain during the Indian innings in Manchester:
At the innings break, at 11 am local time, the chances of rain is about 1% with the temperature reading a mild 19 degrees Celcius.
At noon, the chances of rain go up to 5%, with the temperature remaining the same.
At 1 pm local time, the chances of rain go up to 14% with the temperature going up to 20 degrees Celcius.
At 2 pm local time, the chances of rain go down to 11% with the temperature going up to 21 degrees Celcius.
At 3 pm local time, the chances of rain again go down to 9% with the temperature again going up to 22 degrees Celcius. The next hour or so is likely to remain the same.
At 5 pm local time, the chances of rain further fall to 7% with the temperature falling back with it to 21 degrees Celcius. LIVE UPDATES HERE
According to BBC's weather prediction for Manchester, "Most places will stay dry this afternoon but it will be generally cloudy. There will, however, be a slim chance of the odd heavy shower developing."
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: England Hope to Peak On Time in Litmus Test Against Australia
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final | Kohli Imitates Bumrah’s Action During Warmup
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Updates For Apple MacBook Air And MacBook Pro Signal The End of The Road For The 12-Inch MacBook
- Mahindra XUV300 Beats Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, Becomes Third Most Sold Compact SUV
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s