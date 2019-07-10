Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast: Slim Chance of Rain in Manchester During India Innings

Chances of rain are slim as India look to chase down the total posted by New Zealand and book their place in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 10, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast: Slim Chance of Rain in Manchester During India Innings
Rain is not expected to play a part anymore in the India-New Zealand semi-final (Photo Credit:Reuters)
Loading...

India and New Zealand re-started their semi-final clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday, and all fans around the world want to know is what the weather will be like in Manchester.

After rain spoilt most of the possible play in Manchester on Tuesday, the reserve day had to be used to complete the match.

The Black Caps, who resumed on their overnight score of 211-5 in 46.1 overs after rain halted play on Tuesday, scored 28 in remaining 23 deliveries at Old Trafford.

So how what is the weather prediction and chances of rain during the Indian innings in Manchester:

weather

At the innings break, at 11 am local time, the chances of rain is about 1% with the temperature reading a mild 19 degrees Celcius.

At noon, the chances of rain go up to 5%, with the temperature remaining the same.

At 1 pm local time, the chances of rain go up to 14% with the temperature going up to 20 degrees Celcius.

At 2 pm local time, the chances of rain go down to 11% with the temperature going up to 21 degrees Celcius.

At 3 pm local time, the chances of rain again go down to 9% with the temperature again going up to 22 degrees Celcius. The next hour or so is likely to remain the same.

At 5 pm local time, the chances of rain further fall to 7% with the temperature falling back with it to 21 degrees Celcius. LIVE UPDATES HERE

According to BBC's weather prediction for Manchester, "Most places will stay dry this afternoon but it will be generally cloudy. There will, however, be a slim chance of the odd heavy shower developing."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram