1-min read

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final at Old Trafford: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India and New Zealand are playing each other for the first time this tournament as their group stage match was washed out.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final at Old Trafford: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
India and New Zealand are playing the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

The 46th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will witness the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday at 3 pm. Virat Kohli's side, who have just lost one match so far, will aim to make it to the finals of Cricket World Cup 2019. Meanwhile New Zealand, who have never lost a World Cup match against India in England, will look forward to similar prospects as they take on two-time World Cup champions.

Previously faced each other in 106 One Day International Matches, India have come out to be victorious on 55 occasions as compared to New Zealand's 45. Besides this, both teams have witnessed one tie and five no result. So based on their previous One Day International performance one can say that it's India who have an advantage over the Black caps. Even the winning probability tells us that India have a higher chance of registering a win with 73% probability as compared to the Kiwi's 27%.

So with India gearing up to face Kane Williamson's team, here's a brief insight into India vs New Zealand ODI statistics.

India vs New Zealand ODI Stats:

Number of matches played between India and New Zealand: 106

India won: 55

New Zealand won: 45

Ties: 1

No Result: 5

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

