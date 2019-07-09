India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final at Old Trafford: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India and New Zealand are playing each other for the first time this tournament as their group stage match was washed out.
India and New Zealand are playing the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The 46th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will witness the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday at 3 pm. Virat Kohli's side, who have just lost one match so far, will aim to make it to the finals of Cricket World Cup 2019. Meanwhile New Zealand, who have never lost a World Cup match against India in England, will look forward to similar prospects as they take on two-time World Cup champions.
Previously faced each other in 106 One Day International Matches, India have come out to be victorious on 55 occasions as compared to New Zealand's 45. Besides this, both teams have witnessed one tie and five no result. So based on their previous One Day International performance one can say that it's India who have an advantage over the Black caps. Even the winning probability tells us that India have a higher chance of registering a win with 73% probability as compared to the Kiwi's 27%.
So with India gearing up to face Kane Williamson's team, here's a brief insight into India vs New Zealand ODI statistics.
India vs New Zealand ODI Stats:
Number of matches played between India and New Zealand: 106
India won: 55
New Zealand won: 45
Ties: 1
No Result: 5
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Kona Electric Car to Launch in India Today: Here's All You Need to Know
- Hyundai Venue Almost Equals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in June 2019 Car Sales
- Meet 'It's OK', a Bluetooth Cassette Player Already Crowdfunded on Kickstarter
- Facebook, Twitter Left Out of Social Media Summit in USA
- India vs New Zealand | Hard to Decipher Where Bumrah’s Speed Comes From: Bishop
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s