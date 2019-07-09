India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-final: Manchester Weather, Old Trafford Pitch Report and Stadium Records

Table toppers India are all set to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester at 3 pm. Virat Kohli-led India, who have put up some commanding performances so far, will look forward to similar prospects as they eye to seal their spot in the World Cup 2019 final. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson's side, who are struggling since the last few matches, will hope to hope to come out of the hole and emerge back strongly.

Weather Update:

The semi-final clash between India and New Zealand might witness moderate rain showers. The maximum temperature estimated is 16 degree celsius whereas 7 degree celsius is estimated to be lowest. However, if the upcoming game is indeed washed out, one day is kept in reserve for the semi-final.

Pitch Report:

The last match held at this venue was the league stage match between Australia and South Africa, where South Africa defeated Australia by 10 runs. So based on previous matches, one can ascertain that it is a batting pitch, so the team winning the toss might opt to bat first irrespective of weather conditions.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, this is the last ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Also known as Emirates Old Trafford, it was first established in 1857 and can easily accommodate up to 19,000 people. Hosting Tests since 1884, this is the second oldest Test venue in England. Its Pavilion End was recently remained as 'James Anderson' after England's leading Test wicket-taker.

This is not the first time, that this venue is hosting ICC Cricket World cup. Earlier it was used in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has hosted 47 matches so far. Out of these, 25 matches were won by home side, 12 by touring side while neutral side triumphed only 8 times.