Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-final: Manchester Weather, Old Trafford Pitch Report and Stadium Records

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The rain might have a say during the India vs New Zealand semi-final at Old Trafford.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-final: Manchester Weather, Old Trafford Pitch Report and Stadium Records
India and New Zealand will take on each other in a World Cup semi-final, that might be interrupted by rain. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Table toppers India are all set to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester at 3 pm. Virat Kohli-led India, who have put up some commanding performances so far, will look forward to similar prospects as they eye to seal their spot in the World Cup 2019 final. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson's side, who are struggling since the last few matches, will hope to hope to come out of the hole and emerge back strongly.

Weather Update:

The semi-final clash between India and New Zealand might witness moderate rain showers. The maximum temperature estimated is 16 degree celsius whereas 7 degree celsius is estimated to be lowest. However, if the upcoming game is indeed washed out, one day is kept in reserve for the semi-final.

Pitch Report:

The last match held at this venue was the league stage match between Australia and South Africa, where South Africa defeated Australia by 10 runs. So based on previous matches, one can ascertain that it is a batting pitch, so the team winning the toss might opt to bat first irrespective of weather conditions.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, this is the last ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Also known as Emirates Old Trafford, it was first established in 1857 and can easily accommodate up to 19,000 people. Hosting Tests since 1884, this is the second oldest Test venue in England. Its Pavilion End was recently remained as 'James Anderson' after England's leading Test wicket-taker.

This is not the first time, that this venue is hosting ICC Cricket World cup. Earlier it was used in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has hosted 47 matches so far. Out of these, 25 matches were won by home side, 12 by touring side while neutral side triumphed only 8 times.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram