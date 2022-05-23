India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian hockey team are set to kick off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign as they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan today. The match between India and Pakistan is set to be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, in Indonesia’s Jakarta.

India and Pakistan are in Pool A along with Japan and host Indonesia.

On the other hand, Pool B is comprised of record-winners South Korea, Oman, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

So far, the Indian team have managed to lift the prestigious Asia Cup trophy three times and a win in the 2022 edition will help them to touch the South Korean team.

Pakistan hockey team, on the other hand, will be led by the most experienced player on their side – Umar Bhutta. The skipper has so far played 177 matches for his national side.

Ahead of today’s Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played?

The Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Pakistan will take place on May 23, Monday.

Where will the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match India and Pakistan be played?

The Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time will the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match India vs Pakistan begin?

The Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Suraj Karkera, Dipsan Tirkey, Birendra Lakra (captain), Nilam Xess, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda B M, Vishnu Kant Singh, Sunil Vitalacharya, Pawan Rajbhar, S Karthi, Uttam Singh

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishtiaq Abdullah, Ammad Butt, Rizwan Ali, Abu Mahmood, Mubashar Ali, Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdullah Muhammed, Aijaz Ahmed, Umar Bhutta (captain), Muhammad Hammadudin

