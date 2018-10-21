India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2018, Highlights: India Beat Pakistan 3-1 - As It Happened





Preview: The Indian men's hockey team coach Harendra Singh said his team has shrugged off the disappointment of the Asian Games and is looking forward to the keenly awaited contest against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat on Saturday.

Read More Catch all the live action of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan here.The Indian men's hockey team coach Harendra Singh said his team has shrugged off the disappointment of the Asian Games and is looking forward to the keenly awaited contest against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat on Saturday. Oct 21, 2018 12:06 am (IST) That's full-time and India have won the game 3-1. Muhammad Irfan gave Pakistan an early lead in the first quarter but Manpreet Singh equalised in the second quarter. Mandeep gave India the lead in the penultimate quarter before Dilpreet put the cherry on the cake with the third and final goal. Two games, two wins for India. Oct 21, 2018 12:00 am (IST) Just five minutes to go now and the scoreline remains unaffected. Their previous game might have gotten them a bigger scoreline win but this is the match Indian fans will cherish winning more. Oct 20, 2018 11:55 pm (IST) Pakistan finally mounting an attack or two. They were on the backfoot in the second and third quarters but need a goal soon if they are to make a comeback in the game. Oct 20, 2018 11:49 pm (IST) The final quarter is underway and the game seems all but a formality at this point. Barring a heroic comeback from Pakistan, India have this one in the bag. Oct 20, 2018 11:48 pm (IST) That's the end of the third quarter and India lead Pakistan 3-1. Only a miracle is saving Pakistan at this point. Oct 20, 2018 11:44 pm (IST) GOAAAL! Dilpreet scores, converting a shot from close range after Akashdeep feeds in a wonderful ball from the baseline. India now lead 3-1 and that is the game all but done and dusted surely. This is Dilpreet's fourth goal of the tournament. Oct 20, 2018 11:43 pm (IST) Mandeep makes a wonderful run and turns defence into attack in an instant but can't find a pass before he is caught by a Pakistani defender. India clearly want another goal. Oct 20, 2018 11:39 pm (IST) The game has settled into a bit of a routine now. India are passing the ball around and Pakistan aren't much of a threat going forward. India will be more than happy to play this game out but another goal would definitely seal the deal. Oct 20, 2018 11:33 pm (IST) GOAAAAL! Mandeep Singh gives India the lead with an absolutely cheeky and audacious finish that sees him take a shot with his back to the goal and one that goes BETWEEN HIS LEGS. What a way to score! Oct 20, 2018 11:31 pm (IST) The second half (or the third quarter) is now underway. Can India find a winner among all that possession domination or can Pakistan somehow find another goal in a game where they've been unplayed? Oct 20, 2018 11:19 pm (IST) The end of the first half is upon us and the score is India 1-1 Pakistan. Muhammad Irfan gave Pakistan the lead in the first quarter but Manpreet Singh leveled the game with a superb solo goal in the second quarter. This game is well set up for a thrilling finish in the second half. Oct 20, 2018 11:17 pm (IST) Nilakanta now comes very close to giving India the lead but his close range shot goes just wide off the mark. Pakistan look rattled by that equaliser. India need to keep pushing forward. Oct 20, 2018 11:15 pm (IST) That goal has seen India attack with even more meaning as the half draws to a close. Can they somehow find another goal before the end of the second quarter? It would be no less than they deserve. Oct 20, 2018 11:12 pm (IST) OH MANPREET, WHAT A GOAL! The skipper equalises in some style after he dribbles around the Pakistani defence then slots a cool finish in the bottom left corner to level the game for India. Oct 20, 2018 11:06 pm (IST) It has largely been more of the same in the second quarter. India have dominated possession but Pakistan are defending for their lives. Probably not the best strategy with only a one-goal lead but oh well... Oct 20, 2018 11:03 pm (IST) The 2nd quarter is underway now. Can Pakistan find another goal or will India get back into the game? Oct 20, 2018 11:01 pm (IST) The end of the first quarter is here and it is Pakistan who lead 1-0 courtesy of Irfan's goal thanks to an early penalty corner. India with all to do in the remaining quarters. Oct 20, 2018 10:58 pm (IST) Hardik shows off some slick dribbling to get past a couple of Pakistani defenders but his run is eventually stopped. Good intent being shown by the youngster as the quarter draws to a close. Oct 20, 2018 10:56 pm (IST) Pakistan haven't been on the attack much since scoring but they will need another goal at least if they are to stand any chance of ending the game on the winning side. Oct 20, 2018 10:54 pm (IST) India have grown into the game after conceding but that hasn't yet translated to goals. There's still plenty of time in the game so the key for India would be too keep looking for chances while not conceding again. Oct 20, 2018 10:50 pm (IST) The answer to that question would be no, but they do manage to earn another penalty corner... that they again fail to convert. Coach Harendra won't be too happy about that. Oct 20, 2018 10:48 pm (IST) India have been going forward relentlessly in pursuit of an equaliser after conceding early. No luck so far, mind. But they have earned a penalty corner now. Can they make the most of it? Oct 20, 2018 10:45 pm (IST) Oh my word. What a start for Pakistan. They earn a penalty corner and Muhammad Irfan manages to prod it in on the rebound after PR Sreejesh makes the save on the first shot. India 0-1 Pakistan already! Oct 20, 2018 10:41 pm (IST) The referee blows his whistle and we are underway now! Which side will emerge winners in this battle of pride. Oct 20, 2018 10:37 pm (IST) Here’s a look at the 11 players of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will take on Pakistan in their 2nd match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on 20th October. Catch the action LIVE on @StarSportsIndia Sports 2/2HD from 10:40 PM (IST).#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Cd81h7iv79 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 20, 2018 Oct 20, 2018 10:35 pm (IST) The players have emerged onto the field. The beginning of the match is just five minutes away now. Oct 20, 2018 10:30 pm (IST) The match is set to begin in just a few minutes now. Recent games between the two sides have generally skewed heavily in India's favour. Will today be the same old story? Oct 20, 2018 10:22 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asian Champions League hockey game between India and Pakistan!

Indian men's hockey team. Image: Twitter



Title holders India started the tournament with a runaway 11-0 victory over hosts Oman on Thursday, while former champions Pakistan lost 3-1 to South Korea in their first fixture on Friday.



The competitive part of the tournament starts Saturday with the match against Pakistan," said Harendra, who admitted the dejection within the squad when they failed to defend the Asian Games title in Jakarta.



"After the semi-final loss in the Asian Games, the mood was not good for a few days. The disappointment of not winning the Asian Games gold is still playing on the minds of the players somewhat, but we cannot keep thinking of the past," he said.



India, however, managed to secure bronze with a win over Pakistan.



"We are now focused on this tournament and the side is shaping well. Nine of our players scored goals against Oman in the first outing here. A victory here in the Asian Champions Trophy will be a good path for the World Cup just over a month away. This tournament is close of the World Cup, we need competitive matches and we are getting them," he said.