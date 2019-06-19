India vs Pakistan World Cup Clash Becomes Most Tweeted ODI Match, Virat Kohli Gets Most Mentions
The much anticipated World Cup game broke records by becoming the most tweeted about ODI match, generating 2.9 million tweets.
Indian cricket fans wear masks of Virat Kohli during the World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: India maintained their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cup history when the Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. It was for the seventh consecutive time in the history of the showpiece event when the Green Brigade failed to put up a show against the Men in Blue.
While everyone saw the rivalry between both teams on the field, the roar of the fans was also loud on microblogging site Twitter. The much anticipated World Cup game broke records by becoming the most tweeted about ODI match, generating 2.9 million tweets.
While there was dialogue between both countries on the platform, when compared, official hashtags like #TeamIndia and #WeHaveWeWill as well as the number of tweets mentioning Indian cricketers and Pakistani cricketers, the Indian side dominated the conversation on Twitter.
Meanwhile, India skipper Kohli, who also became the fastest player to achieve the milestone of 11,000 ODI runs during the game, was the most tweeted about player in the game. India opener Rohit Sharma, who notched up his 24th century in ODI as he played a brilliant 140-run knock to help India post a challenging 336/5, was second on the list and followed by Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Shoaib Malik and wicket-keeper M.S. Dhoni.
When it came to retweets, a tweet by Rohit celebrating his second century of the ongoing tournament, topped the charts.
