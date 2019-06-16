India vs Pakistan is a cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22-yards. Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason is purely non-cricketing.

Who can understand this better than Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former captain who led his country to World Cup glory in 1992.

Hours before the two sides take the field at Old Trafford in Manchester, Khan in a series of tweets sought to bolster the morale of the young Pakistani side and gave them some cricketing tips too.

Accepting that India go into the match as the clear favourite, Khan stressed on the mental aspect of the game and said Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men must go into the match without any fear of losing.

He said he earlier used to feel that success in cricket was 70 per cent talent & 30 per cent mind. “By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%,” he tweeted.

The Pakistan PM said both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today.

“In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best. All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon,” he added.

Giving cricketing tips to the Pakistan captain and his team, he said firstly, they must have an offensive strategy and pick specialist batsmen and bowlers, “because ‘Raillu Kattas’ rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today.”

“Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat. Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck,” he tweeted.

Both history and recent form are on India’s side ahead of the encounter as Pakistan has never won a World Cup match against India. Virat Kohli’s men have also won five of the last six matches between the two rivals.