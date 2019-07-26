After 1964, Pakistan All Set to Host India in Davis Cup
India will play their Asia-Oceania Group-I Davis Cup tie in Islamabad in September later this year, after a gap of 55 years.
India's Rohan Boppana and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi, who had success as a double pair, can face off in the Davis Cup in September (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Islamabad: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has said that it is all set to host Indian tennis team for the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I tie after a gap of 55 years.
On Thursday, Vice President of the PTF Muhammad Khalid Rehmani told the media that all necessary arrangements have been made to hold the tie in a befitting manner in September this year.
Indian team last visited Pakistan in March 1964 and defeated the hosts by 4-0 in Lahore. Later on, Pakistan and India had faced each other in a Davis Cup ties in April 2006 in Mumbai, India.
The visiting side will play the tie against the hosts at the grass-court of the Pakistan Sports Complex in capital Islamabad from September 14 to 15. Pakistan has already played ties against teams from Uzbekistan, South Korea and Thailand at the same venue in 2017 and 2018.
The PTF official added that a team from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), which visited Pakistan earlier this week, expressed its full satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken by Pakistan for the tie, reports Xinhua news agency.
One of the visiting ITF officials Richard Simon Gallagher told media that Islamabad has always been a secure city where the PTF has hosted no less than five Davis Cup ties in recent times and they hoped that the upcoming competition will be held perfectly.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Try Delhi's 'Fire Paan' and Their Reactions are Epic
- AR Murugadoss Treats Fans With New Pictures of Rajinikanth From Darbar, See Here
- Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic
- Xiaomi Leads Yet Again as Indian Smartphone Shipments Hit 37 Million in Q2 2019