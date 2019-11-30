India vs Pakistan Davis Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Paes-Jeevan Take Doubles 6-1, 6-3 as India Win Tie 3-0

India take on a depleted Pakistan squad in a Davis Cup qualifying tie in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Friday and Saturday after much delay and multiple controversies.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Leander Paes won the match against Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Shoaib 6-1, 6-3 in the only doubles match of the tie between India and Pakistan. With the win, India win the tie 3-0, with two reverse singles still left in the schedule. Rehman-Shoaib began well by holding their serve but they went flat after that. Paes-Jeevan held their first serve and then went on a breaking spree to seal the first set. In the second set, Rehman-Shoaib showed some resistance as they fended off three break points in their first two service games to stay level but then Paes-Jeevan got the breakthrough eventually and easily sealed the match from there.

After Day 1 of the tie in Kazakhstan, India led the tie 2-0 courtesy emphatic wins by Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal.

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF DAY 2 OF THE TIE:

12:34 IST: Paes-Jeevan were down 30-0 initially but took the next four points to win the match 6-1, 6-3 and the tie 3-0.

12:30 IST: Paes-Jeevan get the break! Rehman-Shoaib's resistance has been broken as the Indians lead 5-3 in the second set and will be serving for the tie.

12:17 IST: Another break point comes and goes for Paes-Jeevan as Rehman-Shoaib hold their serve again. Now that's impressive from the Pakistanis, who were drab on Day 1. The second set scoreline reads 2-2.

12:09 IST: Rehman-Shoaib hold their serve from 15-40 down to level the scoreline in the second set 1-1.

12:01 IST: Paes-Jeevan get their third break of the set to take it 6-1 in an emphatic manner. After holding their serve initially, Rehman-Shoaib showed nothing and fell flat.

11:54 IST: Paes-Jeevan break Rehman-Shoaib once again to increase their lead to 4-1. It is the story of Day 1 repeating in doubles.

11:48 IST: Paes-Jeevan have made the breakthrough! Rehman-Shoaib's service is broken and India now have a 2-1 lead in the first set.

11:46 IST: Both Rehman-Shoaib and Paes-Jeevan have held their serves to keep the scoreline of the first set at 1-1.

11:40 IST: Rehman and Shoaib begin the doubles with service while Jeevan and Leander are on receive.

Day 1 Summary

Ramkumar Ramanathan opened the tie against Muhammad Shoaib in an emphatic manner as he trounced the Pakistani 6-0, 6-0 in just 42 minutes. Shoaib saved two match points in the end but Ramanathan was just too good for the Pakistani. The Indian put up a strong serving performance as Shoaib did not get a look at a single break point on the Indian's serve. On the other hand, the Indian converted his break points opportunities almost every time.

Sumit Nagal crushed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-2 to give India a 2-0 lead in the tie against Pakistan. It was a serving masterclass from Nagal, where Rehman failed to get a single break point. Rehman fought hard in his service games and even helped Pakistan register their first two games of the tie but was simply undone by the quality of the Indian.

Squads

India's current squad for the tie is as follows: Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sumit Nagal and Leander Paes. Captain: Rohit Rajpal

Pakistan's squad for the Davis Cup tie: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Shoaib Khan, Yousuf Khan, Ahmad Kamil and Amjad Hafeez. Captain: Muhammad Shoaib

Where is the Match Being Played?

The temperature in Nur-Sultan is expected to hover around minus 9 degrees celsius but the match is taking place in indoor hard court conditions at the National Tennis Center.

The Controversial Build Up to the Game

India and Pakistan were supposed to play in September in Islamabad, Pakistan but the tie was postponed on India's insistence due to the tension between the neighbours over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the tie approached once again, AITA continued to insist ITF to shift the tie to a neutral venue. In the meanwhile, all the major Indian players, including captain Mahesh Bhupathi, refused to travel to Pakistan citing security issues.

AITA had to go on and announce a depleted squad with only a couple of big players, including Leander Paes. However, then ITF shifted the venue out of Pakistan and the major players were available again.

With injuries in play as well, AITA announced a strong squad for India but appointed Rohit Rajpal as the captain instead of Mahesh Bhupathi.

Pakistan's top two players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan pulled out of the tie in protest against ITF shifting the venue out of Pakistan, speaking against the treatment.

