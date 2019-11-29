India vs Pakistan Davis Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Ramanathan Takes 1st Set 6-0 vs Shoaib

India take on a depleted Pakistan squad in a Davis Cup qualifying tie in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Friday and Saturday after much delay and multiple controversies.

Ramkumar Ramanathan opened the tie against Muhammad Shoaib in an emphatic manner as he trounced the Pakistani 6-0 in the first set. Ramanathan put up a strong serving performance as Shoaib did not get a look at a single break point on the Indian's serve. On the other hand, the Indian converted his break points opportunities every time.

Sumit Nagal will take on Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in the second match of the day.

FOLLOW THE LIVE SCORE OF THE TIE HERE:

14:09 IST: Ramanathan has broken Shoaib early in the second set and then held his own serve to take a 3-0 lead.

14:00 IST: Ramkumar Ramanthan takes the first set 6-0 against Shoaib with utmost ease. The Indian hardly broke a sweat.

13:51 IST: Ramanathan has a very healthy lead in the first game with two breaks of serve as he leads 4-0.

Ramkumar Ramanthan will be serving as he begins the Davis Cup tie against Muhammad Shoaib.

India's current squad for the tie is as follows: Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sumit Nagal and Leander Paes. Captain: Rohit Rajpal

Pakistan's squad for the Davis Cup tie: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Shoaib Khan, Yousuf Khan, Ahmad Kamil and Amjad Hafeez. Captain: Muhammad Shoaib

LIVE STREAMING

Where is the Match Being Played?

The temperature in Nur-Sultan is expected to hover around minus 9 degrees celsius but the match is taking place in indoor hard court conditions at the National Tennis Center.

The Controversial Build Up to the Game

India and Pakistan were supposed to play in September in Islamabad, Pakistan but the tie was postponed on India's insistence due to the tension between the neighbours over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the tie approached once again, AITA continued to insist ITF to shift the tie to a neutral venue. In the meanwhile, all the major Indian players, including captain Mahesh Bhupathi, refused to travel to Pakistan citing security issues.

AITA had to go on and announce a depleted squad with only a couple of big players, including Leander Paes. However, then ITF shifted the venue out of Pakistan and the major players were available again.

With injuries in play as well, AITA announced a strong squad for India but appointed Rohit Rajpal as the captain instead of Mahesh Bhupathi.

Pakistan's top two players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan pulled out of the tie in protest against ITF shifting the venue out of Pakistan, speaking against the treatment.

