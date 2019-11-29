India vs Pakistan Davis Cup Live Streaming: How to Watch Online, Schedule, Squads, Timing and Telecast

Davis Cup, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: A formidable India is expected to demolish the challenge of a depleted Pakistan in a Davis Cup tie in Nur-Sultan starting on Friday, after the fixture was shifted to a neutral venue following a drama-filled build-up. India, with players of the caliber of Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and veteran Leander Paes, was already expected to win easy but pulling out of Pakistan top players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan has made it a no-contest.

While the Indian players have Grand Slam experience behind them, the Pakistanis are still struggling to make a mark even at the ITF Futures level. At least, the doubles rubber would have been competitive if Pakistan's top players were there but they chose not to play, protesting against shifting of the tie. It will be a learning experience for Pakistan's junior players, who will lead their country's challenge in the tie, the winner of which will travel to Croatia in March 2020 for the World Group Qualifiers.

Schedule

The matches will start at 1:30 PM (IST) on Friday and at 11:30 AM on Saturday. Ramkumar will open the tie on Friday against Muhammad Shoaib, who has not even won a single match in the main draw of an ITF Futures tournament. The 17-year-old has not played a single match in the entire 2019 season. In the second singles, Nagal will take on Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, who did well on the junior ITF circuit.

The tie is being played on indoor hard courts due to sub-zero temperatures. On the second day of the tie on Saturday, Paes and Nedunchezhiyan will take on the combination of Shoaib and Huzaifa before the reverse singles are played. Even if India take an unassailable 3-0 lead, the fourth rubber will be played. The teams have a choice of not playing the inconsequential fifth rubber.

Teams

India Squad:

Saketh Myneni

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

Sumit Nagal

Leander Paes

Captain: Rohit Rajpal

Pakistan Squad:

Huzaifa Abdul Rehman

Shoaib Khan

Yousuf Khan

Ahmad Kamil

Amjad Hafeez

Captain: Muhammad Shoaib

When and where will the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match will be held at the National Tennis Center, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The matches will be held on November 29 and 30. In total, there will be 5 matches spread across the two days.

Which channel will telecast the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match on TV?

As of now, there’s no confirmation over the broadcast of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match in India. However, DD might air the match live.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match?

There’s no official platform for the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup as yet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.