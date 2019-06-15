Delhi Police 'Prepared for Untoward Incidents', Beef up Security for India vs Pakistan World Cup Clash

New Delhi: The Delhi police will tighten the security across the national capital on Sunday as India play Pakistan in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The upcoming match at the Old Trafford in Manchester will stoke quite a clamour as both the countries across the border will want their arch-rivals to bite the dust.

Keeping the hysteria in mind, the Delhi Police have decided to beef up the security in and around the Country's capital to deter the fans from going out of control.

Consider this, the game was the first World Cup fixture to sell out - hours after tickets went on sale for the 19,000-capacity stadium - and millions more will be watching at home. Some tickets are also being re-sold, with prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

No wonder the India-Pakistan clash peaks the interest of the whole cricketing world, not only in the two nations.

Historically, Pakistan have fared better in matches against India, winning 73 ODIs as compared to the 54 times the Men in Blue have emerged victorious. But when it comes to the World Cup, Pakistan have until now drawn blank, on all six occasions.

In fact, the last time the two teams met in an ICC tournament, as they don't play bilateral cricket, was in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. India had lost that match, with Pakistan finally getting the better of their neighbour in an ICC match since 2009.

Fans in India did not take the loss lightly. Many were enraged by the result and took to the streets to burn posters and effigies of the Indian players. Others trashed their television sets.

Two years on, ahead of the all-important clash, Delhi Police is not taking any chances in the national capital. Security has been beefed up, with places where Pakistanis stay getting extra protection.

"Cricket fans prefer watching important matches at restaurants and cinema halls. And for Delhiites, India vs Pakistan is certainly a very important match, hence we will be deploying teams outside all restaurants and cinemas in Delhi where screenings will be organised. Also, if the match is shown on the giant screens in CP, then teams will be deployed at these locations too," Madhur Verma, PRO, Delhi Police told TOI.

"The last time the two teams faced each other was in the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017, and then too, we had all the security measures in place. When it is India vs Pakistan, every sixer, every wicket matters. Emotions run high during these matches, and we have to be prepared for any untoward incident," he added.

Uniting both sets of fans across the border will be the prayers hoping that the rain Gods don't spoil the party.