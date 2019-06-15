Cricket Fans Are Ready to Shell Out as Much as Rs 4 Lakh to See India-Pakistan World Cup Match

New Delhi: Even though the two cricketing giants share belligerent bilateral ties due to political issues, there is always a great level of excitement and anticipation whenever India and Pakistan meet in international tournaments. That excitement skyrockets especially in case of a cricket match between the arch-rivals.

Thus, it can be said that if one thing is synonymous with every India-Pakistan cricket match, it is the emotions attached to it. Ahead of Sunday’s India vs Pakistan match, fans are high on adrenaline and that reflects on the sale of tickets of the game.

The India-Pakistan match will be hosted in the 26,000 capacity Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester and the tickets of the match was sold out months ago within 48 hours of their release. The match organisers were inundated with over 500,000 requests from fans trying to get their hands on these tickets.

Indian supporters have reportedly booked as many as two-thirds of the tickets, while around 18 percent were picked up by Pakistan fans.

The battle on the cricket field between the two Asian neighbours is touted to be the "greatest rivalry" for which fans wait eagerly.

At the time of sale, the highest priced adult Platinum ticket at face value was $300 (approximately Rs 20,964). However, a week before the match, resale site Viagogo issued a gold level ticket for $6000, which equals nearly 420,000, the CNBC reported.

“Ticket sellers compete to offer the best price to customers,” Viagogo mentioned on its website.

“Viagogo is a marketplace. Ticket sellers on the marketplace set their own prices, which may be above or below the original face value. Where demand is high and tickets are limited, prices increase,” said Viagogo in its disclaimer.

According to the website, 480 people have asked them to resell their tickets which the website is now providing to those who want it.

The website has put up a map of the stadium wherein they have listed the services available in the stands for which the prices are mentioned.

There hasn’t been a test series between India and Pakistan since 2008 as a result of the fraught relationship shared by the two neighbours. Thus, cricket fans of both countries wait for ODI matches in major tournaments.

Indians have had a disappointing memory of the last match played by the two teams where India was battered by the stellar Pakistani team in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy tournament, also held in England.