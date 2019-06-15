ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan: Theatres Where You Can Watch 'Mother of all Battles'

India, led by skipper Virat Kohli, are gearing up to take on Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, June 16 in match number 22 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This is the first time the two teams will meet since Pakistan beat India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy tournament.

Interestingly, India and Pakistan have faced each other a total of six times at Cricket World Cups and India have won all the encounters. Needless to say cricketing fans are excited for the upcoming match. So, if you are looking to experience the cricketing extravaganza, but have been unable to travel all the way to UK to experience it first hand, we give you the next best options you may choose from.

DELHI:

INOX Nehru Place

Timing: 2.15pm

Address: 45, District Centre, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019.

GURGAON:

INOX Gurgaon Dreamz

Timing: 2.15pm

Address: 3rd Floor, Gurgaon Dreamz Mall, Sector 4 - 7 Circle, Old Railway Road, New Railway Road, Gurgaon 122001, Haryana.

Yuvi Shots for Indo-Pak Match at Pier 38P Indo-Arabic Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

Timing: 3pm onward

Address: 1st Floor, Shop 106-107, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram.

India v/s Pakistan at Canvas Laugh Club

Timing 3.00pm

Address: Tower B Building 8 5 Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram.

BENGALURU:

INOX nox Garuda Mall, Magrath Road

Timing: 2.30pm

Address: 4th Floor, Garuda Mall, Magrath Road, Bengaluru - 560025.

UB City

Timing: 2.00pm

Address: 24, Vittal Mallya Road, KG Halli, DSouza Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001, India

Smaash

Timing: 3pm

Address: Lido Mall, Trinity Circle, opposite Taj Vivanta

KOLKATA:

INOX City Centre, Saltlake

Timing: 2.30pm

Address: INOX Leisure Ltd., City Centre, Salt Lake, Block DC, Sector I, Kolkata - 700 064.

INOX Quest Mall

Timing: 2.30pm

Address: Quest Mall, 4th Floor, 33, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Kolkata - 700017, West Bengal.

INOX South City Mall

Timing: 2.30pm

Address: 2nd Floor, South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Kolkata - 700068.

MUMBAI:

INOX Inorbit Mall, Malad (W)

Timing; 2.30pm

Address: 2nd Floor, Inorbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (West), Mumbai - 400064.

INOX Raghuleela Mega Mall, Kandivali (W)

Timing: 2.30pm

Address: 2nd Floor, Raghuleela Mega Mall, S.V.Road, Behind Poisar Bus Depot, Kandivali (West), Mumbai - 400067.

Navi Mumbai:

INOX Palm Beach Galleria Mall,Vashi

Timing: 2.30pm

Address: Plot No.17, Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Sector 19D, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703.