India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday at 3 PM: Key Indian Players to Watch Out For

India are going to face Pakistan, one of its major opponents, on Sunday, June 16 in its fourth scheduled match in the ICC World Cup 2019 tournament. While India have won the first two matches against South Africa and Australia, their third match against New Zealand were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain on Thursday, June 13. Both the teams shared a point each after the officials decided to call it off. With five points in their kitty, Virat Kohli and his men in blue are at third spot and New Zealand hold the top spot with 7 points. As India gear up for their upcoming battle against Pakistan, here are the key players to watch out for:

1. Virat Kohli: The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is currently ranked number one batsman in the ICC ODI and Test rankings. The right-handed batsman is one of the key players in the Indian team. Kohli is the active player with the highest average in one-day internationals (nearly 60) and has 41 ODI centuries, second only to India great Sachin Tendulkar (49). Be it Test, ODI or T20I, the aggressive captain excels in any format. With a strike-rate of 92.93, Virat can prove to be a challenging batsman for the Pakistani opponents.

2. MS Dhoni: The former captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats, MS Dhoni-led India to their second World Cup title in 2011. Presently, ranked number 24 in the ODI rankings, Dhoni has often proved to be the winning hope for Team India in the worst times, with a perfect finishing to the game. The 37-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has been a guiding force of the team and helped Virat Kohli during crucial overs. Known for his helicopter shot, Dhoni’s 113 runs off just 78 balls against Bangladesh in their second ICC Cricket Warm Up match silenced the critics. Deemed as one of the greatest wicket-keepers of all time, Dhoni’s sharp stumping skills will pose a threat to Pakistan.

3. Jasprit Bumrah: The 25-year-old speed prodigy is considered to be a key player for India. Ranked No 1 in ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings, Bumrah is known for his unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations. Apart from his wicket-taking skills, the right-arm fast-medium bowler has proved to be very economical in the death overs. Captain Kohli will heavily bank Bumrah to provide an early breakthrough against Pakistan.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal: Enjoying his best form currently, Yuzvendra Chahal might prove to be one of the key bowlers for India against Pakistan cricket team. In the last match against Australia, Chahal took two crucial wickets - David Warner for 56 and Glenn Maxwell for 28. Ranked number eight in ODI rankings, the right-arm leg-spinner might help India win their match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament.

5. Rohit Sharma: Team India will heavily rely on Rohit Sharma to comprehensive score against Pakistan. The right-handed batsman is expected to open the innings with K.L. Rahul. Virat Kohli will heavily rely on this opening pair to give India a solid start. Currently, ranked number 2 in the ICC ODI ranking, Rohit’s unbeaten 122 helped India defeat South Africa in their opening match. He was awarded the man of the match title in the same match.