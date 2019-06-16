India vs Pakistan Weather Updates: Rain Expected During Old Trafford Clash, Full 50-Over Match Unlikely

The most awaited game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is here as Virat Kohli-led India are all set to take on Pakistan at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. Cricket fans across the globe are praying that the rain gods stay away from Old Trafford on Sunday.

Early morning over there has given positive signs as the sun shined brightly, but the day's forecast is not too sunny. So far, four matches have been abandoned in the ongoing World Cup, including India's last fixture against New Zealand. The game in Trent Bridge was called off without a ball being bowled.

Two days before the India-Pakistan clash, Manchester received heavy rainfall. The pitch was under the hover cover and the square was covered by sheets. However, few hours later, the rain went away and there was bright sunshine. This has raised hopes of the cricket fans who have come in from all parts of the world to witness one of the greatest cricket rivalry.

But, it has been forecasted that light showers are on the cards throughout match hours on Sunday, thus affecting the marquee clash between the arch-rivals. The chances of rain are quite high, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Clearly, the teams will have to keep it in their plans for the game as a curtailed game and the Duckworth-Lewis equation are very much on the cards.

Considering the unpredictability of the English weather, anything is possible.

As per the weather forecasting website, Accuweather, the conditions will remain overcast throughout the day with the temperature hovering around 17 degree Celsius.

Pitch Report

Out of 45 ODIs at the Old Trafford in Manchester, only 18 went in favour of the team batting first. In the last five List A games, the average score was 260. The team that wins the toss should opt to field first, bearing in mind the adverse weather conditions.

Key Stadium Facts:

This is the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Also known as Emirates Old Trafford, it was first established in 1857 and can easily accommodate up to 19,000 people.

Hosting Tests since 1884, this is the second oldest Test venue in England. Its Pavilion End was recently remained as 'James Anderson' after England's leading Test wicket-taker.

This is not the first time, that this venue is hosting ICC Cricket World cup. Earlier it was used in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has hosted 46 matches so far. Out of these, 25 matches were won by home side, 12 by touring side while neutral side triumphed only 8 times.