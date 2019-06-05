India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Rose Bowl: ODI Head to Head, Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli's India will begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign against the perenial chokers South Africa on Wednesday at 3pm. The two-time World Champions, India, are the last of the 10 teams to launch their attack in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Considered as one of the title contenders for 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the men in blue will put up a show against beleaguered Faf-du-Plessis side. Meanwhile, the proteas, who are hurt after two defeats against England and Bangladesh, will hope for a change in fortune as they gear up to take on Number 2 ranked One Day International side.

Before Wednesday encounter at the Rose Bowl, let’s have a look at India vs South Africa One day International (ODI) history. India and South Africa have played 83 matches so far in ODIs.

ICC Cricket World 2019 India vs South Africa: Head to Head in ODI

Matches: 83

India won: 34

South Africa won: 46

Tied: 0

No result: 3