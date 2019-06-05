ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa Today at 3 pm: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History
South Africa have been at the receiving end so far in this edition of the ICC World Cup 2019. Will the inexperienced Proteas overwhelm two time champion India?
(Photo credit: Twitter) The South African cricket team have found themselves in an uncomfortable position after two successive losses in the opening round of the ICC World Cup 2019.
India will begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on June 5 against South Africa at the Rose Bowl. This will be the opening match for Virat Kohli’s side in 2019 ICC World Cup tournament. South Africa come to this match after being drubbed by England in their ICC World Cup campaign opener and then lost their second match to Bangladesh putting in jeopardy their chances to progress in the world Cup. Based on their current performance, India have more probability of winning the upcoming match with 64% as compared to 36% of South Africa. However, it is still difficult to predict all the way as India have lost majority of matches against South Africa. However, India did beat South Africa in 2015 World cup with a margin of 130 runs.
As India are all set to take the field on Wednesday, we bring to you their Cricket World cup stats against South Africa.
India vs South Africa Cricket World cup Stats
Number of matches played between India and South Africa: 4
South Africa won: 3
India won: 1
Ties: 0
No Result: 0
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
