India will begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on June 5 against South Africa at the Rose Bowl. This will be the opening match for Virat Kohli’s side in 2019 ICC World Cup tournament. South Africa come to this match after being drubbed by England in their ICC World Cup campaign opener and then lost their second match to Bangladesh putting in jeopardy their chances to progress in the world Cup. Based on their current performance, India have more probability of winning the upcoming match with 64% as compared to 36% of South Africa. However, it is still difficult to predict all the way as India have lost majority of matches against South Africa. However, India did beat South Africa in 2015 World cup with a margin of 130 runs.

As India are all set to take the field on Wednesday, we bring to you their Cricket World cup stats against South Africa.

India vs South Africa Cricket World cup Stats

Number of matches played between India and South Africa: 4

South Africa won: 3

India won: 1

Ties: 0

No Result: 0