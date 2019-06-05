Virat Kohli Eyes Dhoni and Ganguly’s Records as India Kick Off World Cup Campaign Against South Africa

As the Indian team looks to pin down South Africa as they go head to head today at the Rose Bowl, all eyes will be on one man: Virat Kohli. By this point, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli has astonishingly managed to break all sorts of records. And his third World Cup will offer him opportunities to extend his record-breaking spree.

Currently, former skipper Sourav Ganguly holds the record for the most number of tons by an Indian batsman in a single edition of the World Cup, after he scored 3 tons back in 2003. Considering that Kohli has a brilliant track record in the 50 over format of the gentleman’s game, racking up 10843 runs, averaging at an impressive 59.58, from 227 matches, he may very well shatter Ganguly’s record if he retains his form. Since the last world cup, Kohli has smacked a mind-boggling 19 centuries in just 69 innings.

Kohli may also achieve yet another major feat in his stint as Indian skipper after Wednesday’s showdown against the Proteas. If India manages to beat South Africa, Kohli would become only the fourth skipper, after MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly, to lead his team to 50 ODI wins. In terms of winning percentage as captain, Kohli already leads, with an astounding 73.88%, although MS Dhoni does overtake him in terms of number of matches won, with a 110 matches to his credit.

Another, more personal record, is also set to be broken. Kohli possesses the distinction of scoring centuries in the opening matches of the 2011 (vs Bangladesh) and 2015 (vs Pakistan) editions of the ICC World Cup. Scoring one on Wednesday would complete a hat-trick of sorts.

The Indian skipper appears to be in terrific form so far this season, after being one of the top run-getters in this year’s IPL and good starts in the two warm-up games India has played so far in this World Cup.

Kohli seems to be at ease under the pressure too, as he was quoted saying ahead of India’s opening game, “Look, when you perform and you perform for a long time, expectations are always there and I sort of understood how to go along with the expectations. You don’t go out there to prove anything to anyone, which is a fact, but you have to accept that expectations are going to be there.” If everything goes down well, the batting colossus could be looking at yet another magical year.