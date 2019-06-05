Boom Boom Bumrah Sends Back Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock in Fiery Opening Spell

Jasprit Bumrah made his World Cup debut in style as he dismissed both South Africa openers - Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock - early on in India’s World Cup opener against South Africa on Wednesday in Southampton.

Bumrah, who is playing his first World Cup, got the outside edge from both South African openers in his first spell, leaving South Africa hurting.

The Indian seamer got Amla first for a score of six in the fourth over when his length ball with some extra bounce kissed the South African’s outer edge and Rohit Sharma had to do little to take it second slip.

Two overs later, Bumrah bowled a fuller one drifting wide toward off, tempting de Kock, who slashed at it and edged it to Virat Kohli at third slip. He was dismissed for 10.

South Africa had earlier won the toss and elected to bat against India. They have already lost to hosts England and Bangladesh in their first two games at the tournament are now last but one on the table.

India have opted go for two seamers, Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, and two spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for their opening fixture. South Africa, however, are missing Dale Steyn who was ruled out of the tournament due to shoulder injury. At the time of writing, South Africa were 65-2.