India vs South Korea, AFC U16 Championship, Highlights: As it Happened





The quarter-final tie will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD, 6:15 PM onward on Monday, October 1.

Read More Catch all the live updates from the match between India and South Korea from the AFC U16 Championship in Malaysia on News18Sports' live blog.The quarter-final tie will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD, 6:15 PM onward on Monday, October 1. Oct 1, 2018 8:07 pm (IST) Full time: South Korea beat India 1-0 in the quarter-final. Oct 1, 2018 8:06 pm (IST) Another chance to make something happen in attack, but a tired Vikram shoots straight into the defender's body. Oct 1, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) Great run down the right with speed by Vikram but before his cross does not come in as there are players waiting. Korea breathe easy and India have another 3 minutes to rescue this dream. Oct 1, 2018 8:02 pm (IST) Korea to their credit have not backed off even after scoring a goal and are throwing players forward in the hunt for a second goal. India though are starting to look tired Oct 1, 2018 8:00 pm (IST) India continue to look to attack, but the passes aren't finding their targets, which means Korea can pounce and peg them back again and again. Less than five minutes to go now. Oct 1, 2018 7:56 pm (IST) Korea looking to add to their tally now. the number 10 comes in from the left and shoots but Niraj has it covered. Oct 1, 2018 7:54 pm (IST) India have now made all their changes with 12 minutes to go in the game. Bibiano can be seen telling his players to keep calm and play according to their positions. A goal for India will swing the momentum their way now. Oct 1, 2018 7:51 pm (IST) India a big task on hand if they have to come back into the game against the Koreans. There's 15 minutes left and Korea who have scored 13 goals and conceded 0 so far in the tournament are slowing the game down and keeping the ball well. Oct 1, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) Korea have a player down after Ricky's follow through on the shot hit the defender straight on. Corner for India. Oct 1, 2018 7:47 pm (IST) Chance for India to make something in attack, but Vikram on the right takes the ball from Demelllo and shoots from a tight angle. But that was well off target. India have had only two shots on target, while Korea have had seven shots. Oct 1, 2018 7:44 pm (IST) India have made a double sub as they are chasing the game. Korea meanwhile, doing well to keep the ball as much as possible. The Indian team have conceded for the first time this tournament. Oct 1, 2018 7:41 pm (IST) GOAL: Korea finally have their breakthrough on the 68th minute. Niraj Kumar stops the first shot in but Jong sweeps the rebound in. Korea lead 1-0. Oct 1, 2018 7:38 pm (IST) Back to back corners for the Koreans. But India continue to hold on as Niraj makes yet another great save before punching out the second corner. Oct 1, 2018 7:35 pm (IST) Korea make the first change in the game as they look to break the deadlock. They have not had to deal with this kind of a gritty and determined team as an opposition so far in the tournament. Oct 1, 2018 7:33 pm (IST) 15 minutes gone in the second half, and India are offering more in attack and are pressing higher up the pitch to go with the gritty defensive performance. Oct 1, 2018 7:32 pm (IST) Just for a moment, India had another half-chance. Confusion between Korea's defender and keeper saw the clearance land at the feet of Vikram, with an empty goal, but he did not look up on time and Korea counter-attacked. Just a corner, but no harm done for the resolute Indian defense. Oct 1, 2018 7:29 pm (IST) Free-kick from Korea, just dipped at the last moment and bounced of the cross bar. Close call for India who are looking to press higher up the pitch now. Much like the strategy against Indonesia. Oct 1, 2018 7:28 pm (IST) Hong looks to burst through the middle of the Indian midfield and run at the defense, but Shabas brings him down and takes a yellow for the team. Oct 1, 2018 7:27 pm (IST) India definitely looking more positive in the early stages of the second than most of the first half. Just before the break and now, two big saves forced out of the Korean keeper. Oct 1, 2018 7:26 pm (IST) Chance! Great volley from Givson Singh from the top of the box and that Korea's keeper scrambling. India will take confidence from that shot. Just before that they nicked the ball in midfield and Vikram looked to attack with speed, but was brought down. Oct 1, 2018 7:24 pm (IST) I’ll tell you what, 10 years ago we played South Korea (U-16) that was a completely different game and watching this game after a decade, i see the difference and it is such a proud feeling to watch these boys making it difficult for one of the best youth teams in Asia! #KORvIND — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) October 1, 2018 Oct 1, 2018 7:23 pm (IST) Korea get a free-kick early on and look to put in a dangerous ball, but the Choi's header is off target and India can breathe. Oct 1, 2018 7:20 pm (IST) India look to catch Korea off guard early on with a pacy burst through the heart of the Korean midfield, but the defense mop up. Oct 1, 2018 7:19 pm (IST) We are all set for the second half and India will kick off. Oct 1, 2018 7:08 pm (IST) So far in the quarter-final, India have kept South Korea at bay thanks to the heroics of the goal-keeper Niraj Kumar. Interesting to note that, South Korea have not gone without scoring in the first half so far in the tournament. Oct 1, 2018 7:04 pm (IST) Half-time: South Korea 0-0 India. Oct 1, 2018 7:03 pm (IST) India finally get a shot on target and that was hit with some power by Ravi towards the top corner, but South Korea's keeper captain punched that out to keep his side from going down. Oct 1, 2018 7:02 pm (IST) Korea's number 5 Hong Sung-wook gets a yellow card after he clattered into Ridge de mello with meaty challenge to stop him from making progress. The Indian forward needs medication and is probably winded more than anything. Oct 1, 2018 7:00 pm (IST) Another corner, Korea's 8th corner in the match just as the Half time whistle approaches. India have held strong in defense and been organised as they would need to be. Oct 1, 2018 6:57 pm (IST) Five minutes left in the first half and Niraj and the Indian defense continue to hold strong in the face of immense pressure. Can they hold on till the whistle? Load More

(Image: AIFF)



Preview: The Indian football team’s youngest batch, the U-16 side coached by Bibiano Fernandes is on the brink of creating history as they have a chance to progress to the semi-final of the AFC U-16 Championship and in turn qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup that will be held in Peru. Standing in the way is a 90 minute battle against one of Asian football’s traditional powerhouses, South Korea in the quarter-final on Monday at the Petaling Jaya Stadium in Malaysia.



The last time India made it to this stage of the competition was 16 years ago, and the opponents that time were also Korea. India lost 1-3 on that occasion.



The Indian colts led by Vikram Pratap Singh matched the achievements of the 2002 batch after going through the group stage undefeated. India beat Vietnam (1-0) in the first match, before playing out two goalless draws against Iran and Indonesia to finish second in Group C.



“We know Korea Republic are the favourites and we are the underdogs,” said head coach Bibiano.



“But we have been the underdogs since the group-stages and are banking on the same against Korea Republic,” he said and further added that they will look to give their illustrious opponents a hard time.



“We all know the gravity of the moment and what it will mean for Indian football. But at the same time, we will play without pressure and back ourselves up as underdogs. We will fight,” he said.



Opponents South Korea was the first side to nail down a quarter-final berth after they saw off Australia (3-0) and then Afghanistan (7-0), before finishing their group stage with a win against Iraq (2-0). Against the prolific Koreans, India, who are yet to concede in 270 minutes will be without their central defender Bikash Yumnam as he is suspended for a double booking.



“We need to go ahead with what we have. There are other players in the squad, all capable enough,” Bibiano says.



“We all know the quality that Korea Republic possesses and we all know the damage they can do if we get complacent at the back. Our defence has been our strength in this tournament and the players have worked really hard to defend as a single cohesive unit.”



While this colts have shown the desire and hunger to do well, the problem of being unable to finish off chances in front of goal has been a common factor through the group stages.

“We have been creating chances and need to convert them. We could have easily won against both Iran and Indonesia. If we get complacent in front of goal, it will end badly for us,” Bibiano pointed out.



Even the players are raring to go and once again prove themselves. “We will give more than our cent percent in the quarters. These are the 90 minutes that we have worked hard and sacrificed a lot for,” said skipper Vikram Pratap.



“Anything can happen in a football match and anything can happen in the elimination rounds. We cannot predict the future but will play our hearts out to make a dream come true.”



Defender Gurkirat Singh added, “We are ready for them. We know the challenges we will face and the swiftness we will have to deal with. We need to stick to the instructions of the coach.”