FIH World Cup 2023, India vs Spain LIVE Scores and Latest Updates: IND vs ESP

Read more

India are drawn into Pool D alongside Spain, England and Wales.

The 16 participating countries have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The teams will face each other once in each pool. Winners from each pool will reach the quarter-finals straightaway. Teams finishing the group stage at the second and third spots will be involved in crossover matches to fill in the remaining spots in the quarter-finals.

On what date will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain be played?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be played on January 13, Friday.

At what time will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain begin?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be played at 07:00 pm IST.

Where will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 be played?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squad:

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak (gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh; Reserves- Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Spain: Marc Miralles (captain), Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin (gk), Marc Reyne, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino; Reserves- Rafael Villalonga, Pere Amat

Read all the Latest Sports News here