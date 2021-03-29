India vs UAE HIGHLIGHTS, Friendly Football Match Updates: UAE Crush India 6-0

30' | PENALTY! Fabio de Lima is the trouble for India so far! He puts in a good ball for Bandar Al Ahbabi but Akash does well to hold him and the ball goes back to Lima. He puts another fabulous ball in the middle but the ball comes back to him again and then his shot takes the hand of Adil and it's a penalty for UAE. Adil gets a yellow card too.

38' | A couple of fouls from UAE and India get a couple of free kicks. But it's the same story, India are struggling to break the UAE lines. The shape that the home team has kept is extremely tight and India can't find the spaces.

Ali Mabkhout scored twice for UAE to give them a 2-0 lead, which seems a comfortable one for them. India struggled to break through the UAE defence and find spaces in the final third. Towards the end of the first half, Liston Colaco did find a defence-splitting pass for Manvir but it couldn't bear any result. This is an uphill climb for India!

54' | Excellent work between Mabkhout and Lima once again but Pritam just manages to put the ball out for a corner. Dangerous move there for India! Off the free kick, Lima gets a free header after running in between but his attempt is off target. He will be frustrated with himself there!

72' | GOAL! Now this is turning into an exhibition from UAE and it's getting embarrassing for India! High pressure from UAE paid off there as Fabio de Lima won the ball high up and then Shaheen Abdulrahman put in a pass from the left for a free de Lima, who slotted the ball home.

90' | Decent night for Gurpreet as he makes another save to deny Fabio de Lima. Even though the Indian custodian has let in six goals, he hasn't done bad at all tonight and it was just that UAE split open India's defence way too easily, putting Gurpreet in precarious situations.

FULL TIME! India's misery comes to an end as the referee blows the whistle and UAE take a huge 6-0 win over the Blue Tigers. India was clearly no match to UAE, who looked far more superior. Ali Mabkhout got a hat-trick while Fabio de Lima wrecked havoc as UAE walked all over the Indian national team. India's defence was split open way too easily and UAE got those killer through pass and crosses to leave Gurpreet in precarious spots. India had drawn 1-1 against Oman in their previous friendly but the result against UAE showed how far behind the team is in Asia.

Here is the story of the match: Sebastian Lucas Tagliabue scores UAE’s sixth. Fabio de Lima applies salt on India’s wounds by scoring UAE’s fifth. Khalil Al Hammadi scores off a Mabkhout assist. Ali Mabkhout scores off another precise cross to triple UAE’s lead and complete his hat-trick. India bring on Yasir and Narzary in place of Thapa and Chhangte, respectively, as second half begins. Towards the end of the first half, Liston Colaco did find a defence-splitting pass for Manvir but it couldn’t bear any result. Ali Makhout scores UAE’s second goal from the spot after Adil Khan’s handball gave penalty to the home team. UAE take the lead in the 12th minute with a beautiful chip from their No.7 Ali Mabkhout. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is starting in goal while Apuia gets a starting spot as well. As coach Igor Stimac had said he has made a lot of changes to the line-up against UAE.

India vs UAE HIGHLIGHTS, Friendly Football Match Updates: Indian men’s national team lose 6-0 against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on Monday. India was clearly no match to UAE, who looked far more superior. Ali Mabkhout got a hat-trick while Fabio de Lima wrecked havoc as UAE walked all over the Indian national team. India’s defence was split open way too easily and UAE got those killer through pass and crosses to leave Gurpreet in precarious spots. India had drawn 1-1 against Oman in their previous friendly but the result against UAE showed how far behind the team is in Asia.

The UAE are ranked eighth in Asia and 74th overall while India are at 104th. The UAE had won three matches out of the four played between the two sides in the last decade while one game ended in a draw. But India will draw inspiration from their match against UAE during the 2019 Asian Cup group stage where they had created a lot of scoring chances even though they lost 0-2. India paid dearly for poor finishing in that match while luck also did not favour them as two shots hit the framework. “UAE are even tougher than Oman, so I except a very tough match tomorrow. They (UAE) are technically better side, play quicker football and they will give a lot of pressure on us,” Stimac said ahead of the match.

“But that is something we want to face and that is why we are playing international friendly against them. I don’t expect my players to control the game but we have to find a way to compete against them.” A tougher opponent than Oman by his own admission, but it will not stop Stimac from bringing in new players from his 27-man squad in the match against UAE. He said even senior defender Sandesh Jhingan will not start while goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to play instead of Amrinder Singh and captain the side. “We are going to see everyone who did not play in the first game in the match against UAE. These are friendly matches which I will use to find out the best (players) for the upcoming matches (World Cup qualifiers). I can tell you Sandesh is not going to be involved against UAE. I will have to play Adil Khan also. It will not be justice to the remaining players if they are not fielded in these friendly matches.”

UAE are one of the strongest sides in Asia and they reached the semifinals in the 2019 Asian Cup they hosted. But they have been struggling a bit recently. In the four international matches they have played after the Covid-19 lockdown, they have lost twice – against Uzbekistan and Bahrain – and won one – against Tajikistan. Their last match – against Iraq – had ended in a goal-less draw in January.

India squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.