India vs UAE HIGHLIGHTS, Friendly Football Match Updates: UAE Crush India 6-0
India vs UAE HIGHLIGHTS, Friendly Football Match Updates: UAE Crush India 6-0

News18 Sports | March 29, 2021, 22:33 IST
India vs UAE LIVE Score, Friendly Football Match Updates (Photo Credit: AIFF Twitter)

Event Highlights

India vs UAE HIGHLIGHTS, Friendly Football Match Updates: Indian men’s national team lose 6-0 against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on Monday. India was clearly no match to UAE, who looked far more superior. Ali Mabkhout got a hat-trick while Fabio de Lima wrecked havoc as UAE walked all over the Indian national team. India’s defence was split open way too easily and UAE got those killer through pass and crosses to leave Gurpreet in precarious spots. India had drawn 1-1 against Oman in their previous friendly but the result against UAE showed how far behind the team is in Asia.

Here is the story of the match: Sebastian Lucas Tagliabue scores UAE’s sixth. Fabio de Lima applies salt on India’s wounds by scoring UAE’s fifth. Khalil Al Hammadi scores off a Mabkhout assist. Ali Mabkhout scores off another precise cross to triple UAE’s lead and complete his hat-trick. India bring on Yasir and Narzary in place of Thapa and Chhangte, respectively, as second half begins. Towards the end of the first half, Liston Colaco did find a defence-splitting pass for Manvir but it couldn’t bear any result. Ali Makhout scores UAE’s second goal from the spot after Adil Khan’s handball gave penalty to the home team. UAE take the lead in the 12th minute with a beautiful chip from their No.7 Ali Mabkhout. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is starting in goal while Apuia gets a starting spot as well. As coach Igor Stimac had said he has made a lot of changes to the line-up against UAE.

Mar 29, 2021 22:33 (IST)

FULL TIME! India's misery comes to an end as the referee blows the whistle and UAE take a huge 6-0 win over the Blue Tigers. India was clearly no match to UAE, who looked far more superior. Ali Mabkhout got a hat-trick while Fabio de Lima wrecked havoc as UAE walked all over the Indian national team. India's defence was split open way too easily and UAE got those killer through pass and crosses to leave Gurpreet in precarious spots. India had drawn 1-1 against Oman in their previous friendly but the result against UAE showed how far behind the team is in Asia.

UAE 6-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 22:29 (IST)

90' | Decent night for Gurpreet as he makes another save to deny Fabio de Lima. Even though the Indian custodian has let in six goals, he hasn't done bad at all tonight and it was just that UAE split open India's defence way too easily, putting Gurpreet in precarious situations.

UAE 6-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 22:21 (IST)

86' | India's first shot on target comes in the 86th minute as Manvir breaks into the box from the right but the UAE keeper has an easy save to make.

UAE 6-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 22:20 (IST)

84' | GOAL! Sheer embarrassment for India as UAE get their sixth goal. Sebastian Lucas Tagliabue got to the end of a Fabio de Lima cross and shot it home. De Lima fought off Ashique to win the ball and get the assist.

UAE 6-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 22:13 (IST)

80' | Ashique Kuruniyan replaces Akash Mishra.

UAE 5-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 22:08 (IST)

72' | Hitesh Sharma comes on in place of Suresh Singh Wangjam.

UAE 5-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 22:07 (IST)

72' | GOAL! Now this is turning into an exhibition from UAE and it's getting embarrassing for India! High pressure from UAE paid off there as Fabio de Lima won the ball high up and then Shaheen Abdulrahman put in a pass from the left for a free de Lima, who slotted the ball home.

UAE 5-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 22:04 (IST)

70' | India are not even able to win the ball back as UAE keep hold of the ball with ease.

UAE 4-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 22:00 (IST)

64' | GOAL! This time Mabkhout turns provider as he plays in a brilliant through pass for Khalil Al Hammadi, who scores with a first-time finish. Running away with it now UAE!

UAE 4-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:56 (IST)

60' | GOAL! Ali Mabkhout gets his hat-trick to give UAE a three-goal lead. Another precise cross from UAE and Adil completely misses the ball. As it falls for Mabkhout, he makes no mistakes and slots it home.

UAE 3-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:54 (IST)

59' | SAVE! A good save from Gurpreet as the UAE free kick was all set to go into the top left corner.

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:54 (IST)

58' | Ishan Pandita comes on for Liston. Raynier replaces Apuia.

Mar 29, 2021 21:48 (IST)

54' | Excellent work between Mabkhout and Lima once again but Pritam just manages to put the ball out for a corner. Dangerous move there for India! Off the free kick, Lima gets a free header after running in between but his attempt is off target. He will be frustrated with himself there!

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:46 (IST)

53' | Yasir's foul leads to a free kick for UAE but the attempt is completely off the target.

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:42 (IST)

46' | Mohammad Yasir comes on in place of Anirudh Thapa. Halicharan Narzary replaces Chhangte

Mar 29, 2021 21:38 (IST)

The second half begins in Dubai with India making a couple of substitutions. UAE lead 2-0.

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:25 (IST)

Ali Mabkhout scored twice for UAE to give them a 2-0 lead, which seems a comfortable one for them. India struggled to break through the UAE defence and find spaces in the final third. Towards the end of the first half, Liston Colaco did find a defence-splitting pass for Manvir but it couldn't bear any result. This is an uphill climb for India!

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:21 (IST)

45+1' | Excellent work from Liston Colaco as he cuts inside and splits open UAE's defence to almost find Manvir. The ball was just a tad bit ahead and Manvir couldn't get to it.

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:19 (IST)

45' | UAE look very comfortable with that two-goal lead now and this is going to be a huge task for India.

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:14 (IST)

39' | Quick counter-attack from UAE and Fabio de Lima once again comes up a fabulous through pass for Mabkhout but the UAE No.7's shot takes the side-netting.

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:13 (IST)

38' | A couple of fouls from UAE and India get a couple of free kicks. But it's the same story, India are struggling to break the UAE lines. The shape that the home team has kept is extremely tight and India can't find the spaces.

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:09 (IST)

32' | GOAL! Ali Mabkhout goes to Gurpreet's right and even though the India No.1 guesses it right, he can't save it. UAE have doubled their lead and it's an uphill task for India from hereon.

UAE 2-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:08 (IST)

30' | PENALTY! Fabio de Lima is the trouble for India so far! He puts in a good ball for Bandar Al Ahbabi but Akash does well to hold him and the ball goes back to Lima. He puts another fabulous ball in the middle but the ball comes back to him again and then his shot takes the hand of Adil and it's a penalty for UAE. Adil gets a yellow card too.

UAE 1-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:03 (IST)

27' | There's a bit of lack of vision from India so far! With UAE's high-intensity, high-pressure style, the Indians are struggling to find spaces in the final third and are resorting to back passes.

UAE 1-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 21:00 (IST)

25' | OFFSIDE! Mashoor loses possession in the midfield and another through ball comes for Mabkhout, gets his shot away but it's just wide. Also, he was flagged offside. Relief for India!

UAE 1-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 20:58 (IST)

23' | India are struggling to keep hold of the possession and pose any real threat at the UAE goal.

UAE 1-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 20:51 (IST)

15' | Liston Colaco is brought down just outside the box and India have a free kick with Thapa and Chhangte standing on top of it. It's a shot free kick, which Kotal gets to. But his attempt is blocked.

UAE 1-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 20:49 (IST)

12' | GOAL! UAE No.7 Ali Mabkhout gets to the end of a beautiful through pass from Fabio de Lima and chips it over Gurpreet to give his team a 1-0 lead. A beautiful finish and it is now up to India to respond.

UAE 1-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 20:38 (IST)

4' | Cross from the right flank from UAE and Adil Khan is in the right place to head it to safety. UAE have the majority possession as expected so far!

UAE 0-0 IND

Mar 29, 2021 20:35 (IST)

The international friendly between India and UAE begins!

UAE 0-0 IND

The UAE are ranked eighth in Asia and 74th overall while India are at 104th. The UAE had won three matches out of the four played between the two sides in the last decade while one game ended in a draw. But India will draw inspiration from their match against UAE during the 2019 Asian Cup group stage where they had created a lot of scoring chances even though they lost 0-2. India paid dearly for poor finishing in that match while luck also did not favour them as two shots hit the framework. “UAE are even tougher than Oman, so I except a very tough match tomorrow. They (UAE) are technically better side, play quicker football and they will give a lot of pressure on us,” Stimac said ahead of the match.

“But that is something we want to face and that is why we are playing international friendly against them. I don’t expect my players to control the game but we have to find a way to compete against them.” A tougher opponent than Oman by his own admission, but it will not stop Stimac from bringing in new players from his 27-man squad in the match against UAE. He said even senior defender Sandesh Jhingan will not start while goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to play instead of Amrinder Singh and captain the side. “We are going to see everyone who did not play in the first game in the match against UAE. These are friendly matches which I will use to find out the best (players) for the upcoming matches (World Cup qualifiers). I can tell you Sandesh is not going to be involved against UAE. I will have to play Adil Khan also. It will not be justice to the remaining players if they are not fielded in these friendly matches.”

UAE are one of the strongest sides in Asia and they reached the semifinals in the 2019 Asian Cup they hosted. But they have been struggling a bit recently. In the four international matches they have played after the Covid-19 lockdown, they have lost twice – against Uzbekistan and Bahrain – and won one – against Tajikistan. Their last match – against Iraq – had ended in a goal-less draw in January.

India squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.