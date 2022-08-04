CWG 2022 India vs Wales Men's Hockey Live Score and Latest Updates: IND 2-0 WAL

Read more

LIVE, India vs Wales Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: Harmanpreet scored in the 18th and 19th minute to give the Indian men’s hockey team the lead against Wales in their last Pool B match of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Thursday. India had thrashed Ghana 11-0 in their opening match but were held to a frustrating 4-4 draw by England. In their third game, they overcame Canada 8-0.

A win in their last game would ensure qualification to the semi-finals as they already have 7 points from three matches and a goal difference of 19, which is 11 more than England, who are on the same points. Even a draw would ensure qualification for India to the final four but the Manpreet Singh-led side would like to get a victory to ensure they top the group.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Wales Mne’s Hockey Pool B match:

What time does India vs Wales men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Wales Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 06:30 PM IST on August 4, Thursday.

Where is India vs Wales men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match being played?

The India vs Wales Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played in Birmingham, England.

Where to watch India vs Wales men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match on TV in India?

The India vs Wales Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Wales men’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Wales Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

Indian Men’s Hockey Squad –

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Chief coach: Graham Reid

